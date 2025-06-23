National Football League
National Football League
2025 Houston Texans Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves review
Published Jun. 25, 2025 3:43 p.m. ET
The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the Houston Texans training camp below:
Houston Texans Training Camp
- Site: Houston Methodist Training Center
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Reporting date: July 22 (rookies and veterans)
Opening Training Camp Practices
- Saturday, July 26: 9:00 a.m. CT
- Monday, July 28: 9:00 a.m. CT
- Tuesday, July 29: 9:00 a.m. CT
- Wednesday, July 30: 9:00 a.m. CT
- Friday, August 1: 9:00 a.m. CT
- Saturday, August 2: 9:00 a.m. CT
- Thursday, August 14 (Joint Practice with the Carolina Panthers): 9:00 a.m. CT
Houston Texans 2025 Preseason Schedule
Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:
- August 9: Texans at Vikings – 4:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- August 16: Texans vs. Panthers – 1:00 p.m. ET
- August 23: Texans at Lions – 1:00 p.m. ET
ADVERTISEMENT
Houston Texans 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the Houston Texans:
- Round 2: Jaylen Higgins (WR, Iowa State)
- Round 2: Aireontae Ersery (OL, Minnesota)
- Round 3: Jaylin Noel (WR, Iowa State)
- Round 3: Jaylin Smith (CB, USC)
- Round 4: Jo’quavious Marks (RB, USC)
- Round 6: Jaylen Reed (S, Penn State)
- Round 6: Graham Mertz (QB, Florida)
- Round 7: Kyonte Hamilton (DL, Rutgers)
- Round 7: Luke Lachey (TE, Iowa)
Houston Texans Offseason Moves Review
Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the Rockets:
Underwhelming
"After C.J. Stroud was the second-most sacked quarterback in 2024, the Texans entered the offseason in dire need of retooling their offensive line. But their moves to address the group, including trading away perennial Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil, feel disappointing."
share
recommended
-
What Aaron Rodgers' Final NFL Season With The Steelers Might Look Like
What If ... the Patriots Had Never Fired Bill Belichick?
McLaurin to Raiders? 1 Perfect Landing Spot for Each NFL Minicamp Holdout
-
Drama, Delusional, Bold: One Word That Describes Every NFL Team's Offseason
Tom Brady Captures Another Title, Wins Inaugural Fanatics Games and $1M Prize
Travis Hunter Signs Rookie Contract, $30.57 Million Signing Bonus Paid Upfront
-
Super Bowl locations, dates for 2026, 2027, 2028
Super Bowl 2026 Odds: Eagles, Bills, Ravens Favored
Who are the 10 greatest NFL quarterbacks of all time?
in this topic
recommended
-
What Aaron Rodgers' Final NFL Season With The Steelers Might Look Like
What If ... the Patriots Had Never Fired Bill Belichick?
McLaurin to Raiders? 1 Perfect Landing Spot for Each NFL Minicamp Holdout
-
Drama, Delusional, Bold: One Word That Describes Every NFL Team's Offseason
Tom Brady Captures Another Title, Wins Inaugural Fanatics Games and $1M Prize
Travis Hunter Signs Rookie Contract, $30.57 Million Signing Bonus Paid Upfront
-
Super Bowl locations, dates for 2026, 2027, 2028
Super Bowl 2026 Odds: Eagles, Bills, Ravens Favored
Who are the 10 greatest NFL quarterbacks of all time?