2025 Houston Texans Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves review

Published Jun. 25, 2025 3:43 p.m. ET

The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the Houston Texans training camp below:

Houston Texans Training Camp

  • Site: Houston Methodist Training Center
  • Location: Houston, Texas
  • Reporting date: July 22 (rookies and veterans)

Opening Training Camp Practices

  • Saturday, July 26: 9:00 a.m. CT
  • Monday, July 28: 9:00 a.m. CT
  • Tuesday, July 29: 9:00 a.m. CT
  • Wednesday, July 30: 9:00 a.m. CT
  • Friday, August 1: 9:00 a.m. CT
  • Saturday, August 2: 9:00 a.m. CT
  • Thursday, August 14 (Joint Practice with the Carolina Panthers): 9:00 a.m. CT

Houston Texans 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:

Houston Texans 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the Houston Texans:

Houston Texans Offseason Moves Review

"After C.J. Stroud was the second-most sacked quarterback in 2024, the Texans entered the offseason in dire need of retooling their offensive line. But their moves to address the group, including trading away perennial Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil, feel disappointing."

Underwhelming

"After C.J. Stroud was the second-most sacked quarterback in 2024, the Texans entered the offseason in dire need of retooling their offensive line. But their moves to address the group, including trading away perennial Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil, feel disappointing."

