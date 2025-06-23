National Football League 2025 Houston Texans Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves review Published Jun. 25, 2025 3:43 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the Houston Texans training camp below:

Houston Texans Training Camp

Site: Houston Methodist Training Center

Location: Houston, Texas

Reporting date: July 22 (rookies and veterans)

Opening Training Camp Practices

Saturday, July 26 : 9:00 a.m. CT

Monday, July 28 : 9:00 a.m. CT

Tuesday, July 29 : 9:00 a.m. CT

Wednesday, July 30 : 9:00 a.m. CT

Friday, August 1 : 9:00 a.m. CT

Saturday, August 2 : 9:00 a.m. CT

Thursday, August 14 (Joint Practice with the Carolina Panthers): 9:00 a.m. CT

Houston Texans 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:

Houston Texans 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the Houston Texans:

Houston Texans Offseason Moves Review

Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the Texans:

Underwhelming

"After C.J. Stroud was the second-most sacked quarterback in 2024, the Texans entered the offseason in dire need of retooling their offensive line. But their moves to address the group, including trading away perennial Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil, feel disappointing."

