2025 Chicago Bears Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channels

The Chicago Bears enter the 2025 NFL preseason looking to regroup after a 5–12 season in 2024, finishing fourth in the NFC North and missing the playoffs. As Chicago aims to reset under new head coach Ben Johnson, here’s a complete look at the Bears’ 2025 preseason schedule, including dates, times and TV channels.

Chicago Bears 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:

Can Caleb Williams turn around the Bears in Year 2? | The Facility

How will the Bears do this season?

Carmen Vitali predicts that the Bears will finish the year at 8-9. Here's Vitali:

"The Bears won just five games in 2024 and fired their head coach midseason for the first time in franchise history. They’ve brought in Ben Johnson, the most highly coveted head-coaching candidate of this past cycle, to revamp everything. Johnson brought in a staff with both experience and new blood. He has put his stamp on the roster already, overhauling the interior of the offensive line and signing multiple defensive linemen in free agency. However, Rome wasn’t built in a day. The Lions went 1-6 to start Johnson’s tenure as offensive coordinator in 2022. They averaged just 24.7 points per game during that seven-game span. While that’s better than the Bears’ 18.2 points per game average from last season, it’s a far cry from what we’ve come to expect from a Ben Johnson offense, which averaged a league-leading 33.1 points per game last year. It’s going to take time to get to that level, and playing in the hardest division in football isn’t going to make things easier for Chicago. Let the Bears walk before they run, and if they outperform expectations, then great."

