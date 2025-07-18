National Football League
bears preseason
National Football League

2025 Chicago Bears Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channels

Published Aug. 4, 2025 10:15 a.m. ET

The Chicago Bears enter the 2025 NFL preseason looking to regroup after a 5–12 season in 2024, finishing fourth in the NFC North and missing the playoffs. As Chicago aims to reset under new head coach Ben Johnson, here’s a complete look at the Bears’ 2025 preseason schedule, including dates, times and TV channels.

Chicago Bears 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:

Can Caleb Williams turn around the Bears in Year 2? | The Facility

Can Caleb Williams turn around the Bears in Year 2? | The Facility

How will the Bears do this season?

Carmen Vitali predicts that the Bears will finish the year at 8-9. Here's Vitali:

"The Bears won just five games in 2024 and fired their head coach midseason for the first time in franchise history. They’ve brought in Ben Johnson, the most highly coveted head-coaching candidate of this past cycle, to revamp everything. Johnson brought in a staff with both experience and new blood. He has put his stamp on the roster already, overhauling the interior of the offensive line and signing multiple defensive linemen in free agency. However, Rome wasn’t built in a day. The Lions went 1-6 to start Johnson’s tenure as offensive coordinator in 2022. They averaged just 24.7 points per game during that seven-game span. While that’s better than the Bears’ 18.2 points per game average from last season, it’s a far cry from what we’ve come to expect from a Ben Johnson offense, which averaged a league-leading 33.1 points per game last year. It’s going to take time to get to that level, and playing in the hardest division in football isn’t going to make things easier for Chicago. Let the Bears walk before they run, and if they outperform expectations, then great."

share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NFL Free Agency Tracker: 49ers Sign WR Robbie Chosen

2025 NFL Free Agency Tracker: 49ers Sign WR Robbie Chosen

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025 Image COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes