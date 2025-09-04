College Football 2025 CFB Week 2 Action Report: Non-Conference Clashes Draw Bettors' Attention Updated Sep. 4, 2025 2:18 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

While the matchups aren’t quite as massive as last week, college football Week 2 odds continue serving up notable non-conference clashes.

That includes a contest that checks two boxes. Iowa vs. Iowa State is a Big Ten-Big 12 showdown that doubles as a big instate rivalry game. Plus, it’s the FOX Big Noon Kickoff.

"Iowa State is quietly 2-0, and that’s transferring to the betting action," Caesars Sports head of football trading Joey Feazel said.

Bookmakers and sharp bettors offer their insights on that matchup, Michigan vs. Oklahoma and more as we delve into college football Week 2 betting nuggets.

College Football Rocks On FOX

Iowa State is 2-0 straight up (SU) and against the spread (ATS). The more impressive win came in Week 0 across the pond in Dublin, Ireland. The Cyclones were 3-point underdogs vs. Kansas State and won 24-21.

In Week 1, Iowa State got a breather vs. FCS foe South Dakota. The Cyclones rumbled to a 55-7 victory as 16.5-point home favorites. Iowa (1-0 SU/0-1 ATS) also played an FCS opponent, Albany, and rolled 34-7, but couldn’t cover as a hefty 39-point home favorite.

In turn, Caesars opened Iowa State as a 3-point home favorite vs. Iowa. On Wednesday, the Cyclones advanced to -3.5.

"It’s one-way action on Iowa State," Feazel said, before addressing the total. "Bettors are going in on the Under. That’s no surprise when it’s an Iowa game."

Indeed, the Hawkeyes are known for playing low-scoring games. But it’s worth noting that last season, the Under trend got turned upside down, with the Over going 10-3 in Iowa games.

Marquee Matchup

Much like in Week 1, when Texas vs. Ohio State topped the schedule, another Big Ten vs. SEC matchup is on tap this week. No. 15 Michigan travels to face No. 18 Oklahoma.

The point spread was on the move early this week at Caesars.

"We opened Oklahoma -3, and it was bet all the way up to -6. Now it’s down to Oklahoma -5," Feazel said, noting professional bettors are on both sides of this matchup. "We had sharp guys laying Oklahoma -3 and taking Michigan +6."

The Wolverines got as high as +185 on the moneyline, which Feazel said is also attracting bettors. Michigan is now +170 to pull the outright road upset, meaning a $100 bet would profit $170, for a $270 total payout.

The Michigan-Oklahoma total is down two points, from 47 to 45.

"I expect we’ll need the Over. These are two very good defensive teams," Feazel said.

Will Bryce Underwood shine on the road vs. Oklahoma?

On Campus Sharp Side

College football betting expert Paul Stone set his sights on another non-conference contest: Kansas vs. Missouri, a Big 12 vs. SEC battle.

These two were longtime Big 8-Big 12 border rivals, but haven’t played each other in 14 years. Stone is on Missouri -6.5 at home.

"Only two teams, Georgia and Alabama, have a better record than Missouri in SEC play over the last two seasons," Stone said. "The Tigers kind of fly under the radar and are especially good on defense, allowing an average of just 20.1 points per game over their last 27 games.

"That unit returns a lot of key pieces and got even better with the addition of former West Virginia linebacker Josiah Trotter through the transfer portal."

I Like Big Bets And I Cannot Lie

As of Thursday morning, there aren’t a lot of major wagers to note in college football Week 2 odds. Things will surely pick up by Saturday, as they always do.

One notable wager is already in at Caesars, where a customer is expecting a Baylor bounce-back this week.

The Bears lost to Auburn 38-24 as 1-point home underdogs in Week 1. On Saturday, Baylor is a 2.5-point road underdog vs. SMU.

The bettor put $11,000 on Baylor +2.5. If at worst, the Bears lose by two points or fewer, then the bettor profits $10,000 (total payout $21,000).

Patrick Everson is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and senior reporter for VegasInsider.com. He is a distinguished journalist in the national sports betting space. He’s based in Las Vegas, where he enjoys golfing in 110-degree heat. Follow him on Twitter: @PatrickE_Vegas.

