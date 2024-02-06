National Football League 2024 Super Bowl LVIII odds: The Group Chat's favorite Chiefs prop bets Published Feb. 6, 2024 4:49 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Are you looking to bet on Super Bowl LVIII?

Of course you are.

With that, you'll want to listen to The Group Chat segment in each episode of "Bear Bets," this week, as the fellas break down several ways to bet the Big Game.

FOX Sports' Chris "The Bear" Fallica and Geoff Schwartz, along with Sam Panayotovich and Will Hill, had a lot of thoughts on their favorite Chiefs-related prop bets in Sunday's game.

Are there any Patrick Mahomes-related bets you like in Sunday's game?

Sammy P: Mahomes Under 1.5 passing touchdowns

"When we look at Mahomes, especially in the passing touchdown market, Over 1.5 is going to be one of the most popular wagers of the entire week. … I took Mahomes Under 1.5 passing touchdowns +130. That's not to say he can't throw two or three. I'm just never laying -160 on a team that has struggled to throw passing touchdowns all season long."

Hill: Mahomes Over 26.5 rushing yards

"It's funny, he had two carries for like 18 yards early against the Ravens in the AFC title game, and then just stopped running. They sort of shut it down on offense, but in big games, he tends to run more. Of course, you have to sweat out possible kneel downs at the end of the game if you do like the Chiefs to win this game. But I think Mahomes still has limited weapons, and there will be three, four or five times where he takes off and runs."

The Bear: Mahomes longest completion Over 36.5 yards

"I think with Rashee Rice, maybe Kelce making a play, or [Mecole] Hardman or someone else making a play, I think maybe the way the game goes and with how for the 49ers secondary has been kind of shaky, I think there is potential for at least one big play."

How about Travis Kelce?

The Bear: Kelce Over 0.5 rushing yards (+750)

"Is it a little bit of a dark throw? Yes, but we've seen Andy Reid do the ridiculous stuff near the goal line on fourth-and-short, 'Let's do a shotgun snap to Kelce for a yard. 'Like all it takes is a yard. All you got to do is call one play."

Sammy P: Don't bet Taylor Swift to be mentioned in Super Bowl MVP speech (+600); bet Kelce to win Super Bowl MVP (+1700) if you like that instead

"Do you think Chris Jones is gonna mention Taylor Swift? Do you think Patrick Mahomes is gonna mention Taylor Swift? There's one person that's gonna mention Taylor or Swift or Taylor Swift. And it's Travis Kelce. That's it."

Sammy P: Caitlin Clark's total points against Nebraska +3.5 vs. Kelce's first - half receiving yards

"I remind everybody, Caitlin Clark just scored 38 points against Nebraska a week ago. She could get 40 against Nebraska. If I can get 40 from Caitlin Clark, I get the 3.5. Now, Travis Kelce needs 44 yards in the first half to beat me. So I will be betting Caitlin Clark through a ‘proxy' in Vegas."

Which other player props do you like?

Schwartz: Possibly play Isiah Pacheco longest rush Over 15.5 yards

"The [49ers] have now allowed, by the way, six rushers to get over 16 yards [on a carry] in the last five games. … I don't really trust many other Pacheco Overs because I think Andy Reid is not trustworthy to run the football the entire game."

Schwartz: Rashee Rice Over 6.5 receptions, 60.5 receiving yards

"[The 49ers will] try to stop Travis Kelce of course, but Rashee Rice is a guy that's going to be productive in this game because he has been productive recently. And they're going to have to use him and the Niners allow a lot of kind of free releases into their zones. Mahomes will find him often and early in this game."

Schwartz: Chris Jones Over 0.25 sacks

"In three Super Bowls, he's had zero quarterback hits and zero sacks. I think that changes in this game because of the matchups."

Schwartz: Mecole Hardman Anytime touchdown scorer +1100

"When the Chiefs played the Niners in 2022, they did a ton of jet sweeps, a ton of end-arounds because they wanted to mess with Nick Bosa. So it was a great game plan. … Look at last year's Super Bowl: Skyy Moore scored a touchdown, Kadarius Toney scored a touchdown. Andy Reid will give the ball to whoever can score a touchdown."

Any Chiefs team props you like?

Hill: Chiefs to kick longest field goal (-120), Chiefs + 0.5 in first quarter

"It's hard to win the first quarter. Nobody's trying to win the first quarter. So, whether it's 7-7 or 3-3, if you're up three, or you're up seven, there's a lot of ways to win this. There are very few ways to lose this."

