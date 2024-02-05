2024 Super Bowl LVIII odds: Sam Darnold becomes popular longshot MVP pick
No quarterback who entered a Super Bowl as the backup has gone on to become the game's MVP.
However, that hasn't stopped bettors from putting a sprinkle on a long shot to win the Pete Rozelle Trophy.
The backup QB, after all, is one snap away from being thrust into the spotlight.
And with that, San Francisco 49ers backup Sam Darnold has garnered attention from bettors ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.
Darnold was at +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total) earlier in the week to win MVP.
Those odds have since dropped to +17000 (bet $10 to win $1,710 total), right behind Kansas City Chiefs star defensive tackle Chris Jones (+14000), who had 10.5 sacks during the regular season.
Darnold is just ahead of 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (+18000), a first-team All-Pro player the past two seasons.
Blaine Gabbert, Patrick Mahomes' backup with the Chiefs, is at +31000.
San Francisco kicker Jake Moody is at +38000, with Kansas City counterpart Harrison Butker at +43000.
Darnold was the No. 3 pick out of USC by the New York Jets in 2017, selected ahead of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (No. 7), Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (No. 32) and Warner (No. 70).
He signed as a free agent with the 49ers prior to this season and has since beat out Trey Lance, the No. 3 pick in 2021, to be Brock Purdy's backup.
Darnold played in 10 games this season, going 28-for-46 passing (60.9%) for 297 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
Are you looking at wagering on a long shot to win Super Bowl LVIII MVP? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.
