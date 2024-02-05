National Football League 2024 Super Bowl LVIII odds: Could a defensive player win Super Bowl MVP? Published Feb. 5, 2024 11:34 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Bettors looking at investing in the Super Bowl LVIII MVP market most naturally gravitate to the offensive side of the ball.

However, bettors looking for a much bigger payday might consider players on the other side of the ball.

The nine players with the lowest MVP odds for Super Bowl LVIII — including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (+135) — have odds of +7000 or better.

A little higher up the odds list are several defensive players, starting with San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (+10000, bet $10 to win $1,010 total).

Does the lure of a big payday pique your interest?

Here are the defensive players with the lowest Super Bowl MVP odds.

SUPER BOWL LVIII MVP ODDS FOR DEFENSIVE PLAYERS: *

Nick Bosa, 49ers: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Chris Jones, Chiefs: +14000 (bet $10 to win $1,410 total)

Fred Warner, 49ers: +18000 (bet $10 to win $1,810 total)

Chase Young, 49ers: +26000 (bet $10 to win $2,610 total)

Javon Hargrave, 49ers: +32000 (bet $10 to win $3,210 total)

Arik Armstead, 49ers: +35000 (bet $10 to win $3,510 total)

Tashaun Gipson Sr., 49ers: +35000 (bet $10 to win $3,510 total)

L'Jarius Sneed, Chiefs: +37000 (bet $10 to win $3,710 total)

Randy Gregory, 49ers: +42000 (bet $10 to win $4,210 total)

Charvarius Ward, 49ers: +42000 (bet $10 to win $4,210 total)

Nick Bolton, Chiefs: +48000 (bet $10 to win $4,810 total)

George Karlaftis, Chiefs: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Dre Greenlaw, 49ers: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Justin Reid, Chiefs: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Trent McDuffie: +60000 (bet $10 to win $6,010 total)

Deommodore Lenoir, 49ers: +70000 (bet $10 to win $7,010 total)

Bosa, the No. 2 overall pick in 2019, was the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year after recording a league-best 18.5 sacks.

He tied for 17th with 10.5 sacks this season, along with Kansas City's Jones and Karlaftis, among others.

A defensive player being named Super Bowl MVP isn't as far-fetched as you might think.

Defensive players have been voted Super Bowl MVP nine times:

Super Bowl V: Chuck Howley, Cowboys linebacker

Super Bowl VII: Jake Scott, Dolphins safety

Super Bowl XII: Harvey Martin, Cowboys defensive end/Randy White, Cowboys defensive tackle

Super Bowl XX: Richard Dent, Bears defensive end

Super Bowl XXX: Larry Brown, Cowboys cornerback

Super Bowl XXXV: Ray Lewis, Ravens linebacker

Super Bowl XXXVII: Dexter Jackson, Buccaneers safety

Super Bowl XLVIII: Malcolm Smith, Seahawks linebacker

Super Bowl 50: Von Miller, Broncos linebacker

Howley is the lone player from the losing team to be named MVP after he intercepted two passes and forced a fumble in the Cowboys' 16-13 loss to the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl V in 1971.

Dallas defensive linemen Martin and White are the only Super Bowl co-MVPs after the Cowboys recovered four fumbles and intercepted four passes in a 27-10 win over Denver in Super Bowl XII in 1978.

Are you looking at backing a defensive player for Super Bowl LVIII MVP? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news in the NFL and other sports.

