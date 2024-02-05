2024 Super Bowl LVIII odds: Could a defensive player win Super Bowl MVP?
Bettors looking at investing in the Super Bowl LVIII MVP market most naturally gravitate to the offensive side of the ball.
However, bettors looking for a much bigger payday might consider players on the other side of the ball.
The nine players with the lowest MVP odds for Super Bowl LVIII — including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (+135) — have odds of +7000 or better.
A little higher up the odds list are several defensive players, starting with San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (+10000, bet $10 to win $1,010 total).
Does the lure of a big payday pique your interest?
Here are the defensive players with the lowest Super Bowl MVP odds.
SUPER BOWL LVIII MVP ODDS FOR DEFENSIVE PLAYERS: *
Nick Bosa, 49ers: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Chris Jones, Chiefs: +14000 (bet $10 to win $1,410 total)
Fred Warner, 49ers: +18000 (bet $10 to win $1,810 total)
Chase Young, 49ers: +26000 (bet $10 to win $2,610 total)
Javon Hargrave, 49ers: +32000 (bet $10 to win $3,210 total)
Arik Armstead, 49ers: +35000 (bet $10 to win $3,510 total)
Tashaun Gipson Sr., 49ers: +35000 (bet $10 to win $3,510 total)
L'Jarius Sneed, Chiefs: +37000 (bet $10 to win $3,710 total)
Randy Gregory, 49ers: +42000 (bet $10 to win $4,210 total)
Charvarius Ward, 49ers: +42000 (bet $10 to win $4,210 total)
Nick Bolton, Chiefs: +48000 (bet $10 to win $4,810 total)
George Karlaftis, Chiefs: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)
Dre Greenlaw, 49ers: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)
Justin Reid, Chiefs: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)
Trent McDuffie: +60000 (bet $10 to win $6,010 total)
Deommodore Lenoir, 49ers: +70000 (bet $10 to win $7,010 total)
Bosa, the No. 2 overall pick in 2019, was the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year after recording a league-best 18.5 sacks.
He tied for 17th with 10.5 sacks this season, along with Kansas City's Jones and Karlaftis, among others.
A defensive player being named Super Bowl MVP isn't as far-fetched as you might think.
Defensive players have been voted Super Bowl MVP nine times:
Super Bowl V: Chuck Howley, Cowboys linebacker
Super Bowl VII: Jake Scott, Dolphins safety
Super Bowl XII: Harvey Martin, Cowboys defensive end/Randy White, Cowboys defensive tackle
Super Bowl XX: Richard Dent, Bears defensive end
Super Bowl XXX: Larry Brown, Cowboys cornerback
Super Bowl XXXV: Ray Lewis, Ravens linebacker
Super Bowl XXXVII: Dexter Jackson, Buccaneers safety
Super Bowl XLVIII: Malcolm Smith, Seahawks linebacker
Super Bowl 50: Von Miller, Broncos linebacker
Howley is the lone player from the losing team to be named MVP after he intercepted two passes and forced a fumble in the Cowboys' 16-13 loss to the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl V in 1971.
Dallas defensive linemen Martin and White are the only Super Bowl co-MVPs after the Cowboys recovered four fumbles and intercepted four passes in a 27-10 win over Denver in Super Bowl XII in 1978.
Are you looking at backing a defensive player for Super Bowl LVIII MVP? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news in the NFL and other sports.
