2024 San Francisco 49ers schedule, win-loss record predictions

The 2024 NFL schedule has been released. Who will the San Francisco 49ers face in which weeks, and what should you expect from them this season?

Week 1: Sept. 9 vs. New York Jets

Week 2: Sept. 15 at Minnesota Vikings

Week 3: Sept. 22 at Los Angeles Rams

Week 4: Sept. 29 vs. New England Patriots

Week 5: Oct. 6 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 6: Oct. 10 at Seattle Seahawks

Week 7: Oct. 20 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 8: Oct. 27 vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 9: Bye

Week 10: Nov. 10 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 11: Nov. 17 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Week 12: Nov. 24 at Green Bay Packers

Week 13: Dec. 1 at Buffalo Bills

Week 14: Dec. 8 vs. Chicago Bears

Week 15: Dec. 12 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 16: Dec. 22 at Miami Dolphins

Week 17: Dec. 30 vs. Detroit Lions

Week 18: Jan. 4 or 5 (TBD) at Arizona Cardinals

Final record prediction: 13-4

Despite a three-game losing streak during the first half of last season, the 49ers still finished in the top spot in the NFC West for the second year in a row. With most of last year's front-line players back from a team that lost the Super Bowl in overtime, the Niners will make it three straight division titles. Brock Purdy proved he can lead a team to the Big Game and remains on his rookie deal, allowing for San Francisco to continue to add pieces around him. But the 49ers must protect Purdy and play better against the run defensively. For a Super Bowl team, the 49ers' 2024 schedule is pretty manageable: Their opponent winning percentage of .505 is tied for 12th in the NFL. —Eric Williams

