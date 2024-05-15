2024 San Francisco 49ers schedule, win-loss record predictions
The 2024 NFL schedule has been released. Who will the San Francisco 49ers face in which weeks, and what should you expect from them this season?
[2024 NFL strength of schedule: Ranking every team's slate]
Week 1: Sept. 9 vs. New York Jets
Week 2: Sept. 15 at Minnesota Vikings
Week 3: Sept. 22 at Los Angeles Rams
Week 4: Sept. 29 vs. New England Patriots
Week 5: Oct. 6 vs. Arizona Cardinals
Week 6: Oct. 10 at Seattle Seahawks
Week 7: Oct. 20 vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Week 8: Oct. 27 vs. Dallas Cowboys
Week 9: Bye
Week 10: Nov. 10 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 11: Nov. 17 vs. Seattle Seahawks
Week 12: Nov. 24 at Green Bay Packers
Week 13: Dec. 1 at Buffalo Bills
Week 14: Dec. 8 vs. Chicago Bears
Week 15: Dec. 12 vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 16: Dec. 22 at Miami Dolphins
Week 17: Dec. 30 vs. Detroit Lions
Week 18: Jan. 4 or 5 (TBD) at Arizona Cardinals
Final record prediction: 13-4
Despite a three-game losing streak during the first half of last season, the 49ers still finished in the top spot in the NFC West for the second year in a row. With most of last year's front-line players back from a team that lost the Super Bowl in overtime, the Niners will make it three straight division titles. Brock Purdy proved he can lead a team to the Big Game and remains on his rookie deal, allowing for San Francisco to continue to add pieces around him. But the 49ers must protect Purdy and play better against the run defensively. For a Super Bowl team, the 49ers' 2024 schedule is pretty manageable: Their opponent winning percentage of .505 is tied for 12th in the NFL. —Eric Williams
