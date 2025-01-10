National Football League 2024 NFL Wild Card expert picks, predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Published Jan. 10, 2025 12:05 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

We're on to the NFL playoffs, and first up is Wild Card Weekend. I've got my eyes on a couple matchups.

For those new to this space, if you are looking for a few wagers to get in on the NFL action, I have you covered. Nothing makes football better than having a few bucks on the games weekly.

So let's put down a few on this weekend's slate and hopefully win some cash.

RECORD

Last Week: 0-0

Season: 18-21

(All times ET)

SUNDAY, JAN. 12

Broncos @ Bills (1 p.m., CBS, Paramount+)

If the Chargers have the worst résumé of wins among playoff teams, the Broncos aren’t far behind. This season, they beat the Chiefs D-team. They beat the Colts in that game where Jonathan Taylor dropped the touchdown before the goal line. They defeated the Raiders twice, the Browns, Kirk Cousins-led Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Jets and Bucs way back in Week 3. Yikes. Buffalo has been very aware of its recent playoff failures as a two-seed and I can see this getting away from Denver. As my colleague Geoff Schwartz has said repeatedly, asking a rookie quarterback to go on the road in the playoffs is incredibly hard.

PICK: Bills (-8.5) to win by more than 8.5 points

Commanders @ Buccaneers (8 p.m., NBC, Peacock)

I anticipate this being a close game, but I don’t see a lot of hollow attempts in a late catch-up situation. The Commanders would be wise to use Jayden Daniels’ legs here to help their defense against a Tampa Bay offense that could hurt a vulnerable Washington defense. If you look at Daniels over his last few complete games, his workload has ramped up on the ground. He had 16 carries against Atlanta, nine against the Eagles and 11 against the Saints. That resembles what he was doing early in the year before his injury. Washington is much better with him as a running threat, so I think we’re gonna see a lot of QB runs, especially since it's so hard to defend. We'll also likely see a good bit of Brian Robinson running, too.

PICK: Jayden Daniels Under 32.5 pass attempts

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

