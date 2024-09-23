National Football League 2024 NFL Week 4 odds, lines, spreads for all 16 games Updated Sep. 23, 2024 2:03 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With Week 3 of the NFL season nearly in the books, we're looking ahead to Week 4.

Let's check out the lines for each NFL game at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sunday, Sept. 22nd.

(All times ET)

2024 NFL Week 4 Odds

ADVERTISEMENT

THURSDAY, SEPT. 26

COWBOYS @ GIANTS (8:15 p.m., Prime Video)

Point spread: Cowboys -5 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Cowboys -218 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.59 total); Giants +180 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAY, SEPT. 29

SAINTS @ FALCONS (1 p.m., FOX and the FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Falcons -1 (Falcons favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Saints cover)

Moneyline: Falcons -120 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Saints +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

RAMS @ BEARS (1 p.m., FOX and the FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Bears -1 (Bears favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Rams cover)

Moneyline: Bears -122 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.20 total); Rams +102 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.20 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 41 points scored by both teams combined

VIKINGS @ PACKERS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Packers -2 (Packers favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Vikings cover)

Moneyline: Packers -135 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.41 total); Vikings +114 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

STEELERS @ COLTS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Steelers -1.5 (Steelers favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Colts cover)

Moneyline: Steelers -122 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.20 total); Colts +102 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.20 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 39 points scored by both teams combined

BRONCOS @ JETS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Jets -8 (Jets favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Broncos cover)

Moneyline: Jets -395 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.53 total); Broncos +310 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $41 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined

EAGLES @ BUCCANEERS (1 p.m., FOX and the FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Eagles -2.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Buccaneers cover)

Moneyline: Eagles -135 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.41 total); Buccaneers +114 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

BENGALS @ PANTHERS (1 p.m., FOX and the FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Bengals -5.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Bengals -230 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.35 total); Panthers +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

JAGUARS @ TEXANS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Texans -4.5 (Texans favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)

Moneyline: Texans -205 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.88 total); Jaguars +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

COMMANDERS @ CARDINALS (4:05 p.m., FOX and the FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Cardinals -5 (Cardinals favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Commanders cover)

Moneyline: Cardinals -238 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.20 total); Commanders +195 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

PATRIOTS @ 49ERS (4:05 p.m., FOX and the FOX Sports App)

Point spread: 49ers -10 (49ers favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Patriots cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -535 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.87 total); Patriots +400 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

BROWNS @ RAIDERS (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Browns -1 (Browns favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Raiders cover)

Moneyline: Browns -115 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.70 total); Raiders -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 37.5 points scored by both teams combined

CHIEFS @ CHARGERS (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -8.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Chargers cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -425 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.35 total); Chargers +330 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $43 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

BILLS @ RAVENS (8:20 p.m., NBC/Peacock)

Point spread: Ravens -2.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Bills cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -135 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.41 total); Ravens +114 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

MONDAY, SEPT. 30

TITANS @ DOLPHINS (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Titans -1 (Titans favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Dolphins cover)

Moneyline: Titans -112 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.93 total); Dolphins -108 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.26 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 37.5 points scored by both teams combined

SEAHAWKS @ LIONS (8:15 p.m., ABC/ESPN+)

Point spread: Lions -4 (Lions favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)

Moneyline: Lions -205 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.05 total); Seahawks +164 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26.40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share