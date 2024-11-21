National Football League 2024 NFL Week 12 expert picks, predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Published Nov. 21, 2024 8:29 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

We're on to Week 12, and I've got my eyes on a couple of games.

For those new to this space, if you are looking for a few wagers to get in on the NFL action, I have you covered. Nothing makes football better than having a few bucks on the games weekly.

Last week, we went a perfect 1-0. Let's do it again, shall we?

Record:

Last Week: 1-0

Season: 15-15

(All times ET)

Eagles @ Rams (8:20 p.m., NBC/Peacock)

With all the recent attention being on the Cover Express Lions and on the Struggle Bus Niners, people might have been overlooking the Eagles just a little bit. Yeah, Nick Sirianni leaves a lot to be desired at times with his game management decisions, but the Eagles defense is getting better and better. Maybe it's time to buy low, too, in NFC and Super Bowl futures. What happens if the Eagles wind up with the No. 1 seed and Detroit has to go there in January? Anyway, since the Bucs blew the Eagles out, Philly has allowed 16, 3, 17, 23, 6 and 18 in the last six games. The DBs are growing, and the front is taking to Vic Fangio’s scheme. It should give the Rams offense trouble Sunday night.

PICK: Rams team total Under 23.5 points scored

Broncos @ Raiders (4:05 p.m., CBS)

It's an ugly, ugly week in the NFL. Do I really want to bet the Raiders? No. But this number is now 6. And the Broncos' blowout win over the Falcons last week and all this talk about Bo Nix potentially gaining ground on Jayden Daniels for OROY has me taking this gross side. Because who doesn't want to take a team on a six-game losing streak which has fired seemingly half its coaching staff? At least you can try and convince yourself, "Well, they did only lose 27-20 to the Chiefs in their last home game." It's not going to be a fun watch, but come take a ride on the Raider express with me anyway.

PICK: Raiders (+6) to lose by fewer than 6 points, or win outright

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

