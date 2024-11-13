National Football League 2024 NFL Week 11 expert pick, predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Updated Nov. 13, 2024 6:58 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

We're on to Week 11, and I've got my eye on one game in particular. And that's the Thursday Night Football showdown between the Eagles and Commanders.

For those new to this space, if you are looking for a few wagers to get in on the NFL action, I have you covered. Nothing makes football better than having a few bucks on the games weekly.

Last week, we went 1-2. But I'm feeling confident in my wager for this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's get into it.

Record:

Last Week: 1-2

Season: 14-15

THURSDAY, NOV. 14

COMMANDERS @ EAGLES (8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

Dysfunction or no dysfunction, injuries or no injuries, the Eagles have been playing a lot better in recent weeks. They resemble the team many thought they were entering the season. This game will go a long way in determining the NFC East winner, with the rematch in Washington scheduled for Dec. 22. But with the Eagles having games against Carolina, Dallas and the Giants, a win here puts them on 11 most likely, and in great position to host a playoff game. I think the Eagles offense puts up a big number here.

PICK: Eagles (-3.5) to win by more than 3.5 points

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share