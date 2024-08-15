National Football League 2024 NFL preseason Week 2 odds, lines, spreads Updated Aug. 15, 2024 12:22 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

NFL is back and preseason is underway!

Though the games this weekend won't actually count, bettors are still interested in how these exhibitions contests play out — and that's because there's still plenty of money to be made if you pick the right side.

Whether you're backing a few teams on the moneyline or you're leaning into betting expert Geoff Schwartz' wagering philosophy , there's a market for everyone.

Let's dive into the Week 2 lines for the 2024 NFL preseason via FanDuel Sportsbook.

RELATED: NFL preseason Week 2 best bets

(All times ET)

Thursday, August 15

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES @ NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (7 p.m., NFL Network)

Point spread: Patriots -2.5 (Patriots favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Eagles cover)

Moneyline: Patriots -140 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.14 total); Eagles +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 35.5 points scored by both teams combined

Saturday, August 17

ATLANTA FALCONS @ BALTIMORE RAVENS (noon, NFL+)

Point spread: Ravens -1.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Falcons cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -120 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Falcons +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 36.5 points scored by both teams combined

CINCINNATI BENGALS @ CHICAGO BEARS (1 p.m., NFL Network)

Point spread: Bears -6.5 (Bears favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Bengals cover)

Moneyline: Bears -280 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.57 total); Bengals +230 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 36.5 points scored by both teams combined

NEW YORK GIANTS @ HOUSTON TEXANS (1 p.m.)

Point spread: Texans -3 (Texans favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Texans -160 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.25 total); Giants +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

DETROIT LIONS @ KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (4 p.m., NFL Network)

Point spread: Chiefs -6.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Lions cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -300 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); Lions +250 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined

MINNESOTA VIKINGS @ CLEVELAND BROWNS (4:25 p.m., NFL+)

Point spread: Browns -4.5 (Browns favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Vikings cover)

Moneyline: Browns -230 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.35 total); Vikings +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 36.5 points scored by both teams combined

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS @ TENNESSEE TITANS (7 p.m., NFL+)

Point spread: Titans -1.5 (Titans favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)

Moneyline: Titans -115 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.70 total); Seahawks -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 35.5 points scored by both teams combined

ARIZONA CARDINALS @ INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (7 p.m., NFL+)

Point spread: Colts -3 (Colts favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)

Moneyline: Colts -150 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Cardinals +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 36.5 points scored by both teams combined

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS (7 p.m., NFL+)

Point spread: Dolphins -1.5 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Commanders cover)

Moneyline: Dolphins -115 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.70 total); Commanders -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 37.5 points scored by both teams combined

BUFFALO BILLS @ PITTSBURGH STEELERS (7 p.m., NFL Network)

Point spread: Steelers -4.5 (Steelers favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Bills cover)

Moneyline: Steelers -210 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.76 total); Bills +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 36.5 points scored by both teams combined

NEW YORK JETS @ CAROLINA PANTHERS (7 p.m., NFL+)

Point spread: Jets -1.5 (Jets favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Jets -120 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Panthers +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 31.5 points scored by both teams combined

LOS ANGELES RAMS @ LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (7:05 p.m., NFL+)

Point spread: Chargers -1.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Rams cover)

Moneyline: Chargers -115 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.70 total); Rams -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 33.5 points scored by both teams combined

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS @ JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (7:30 p.m., NFL+)

Point spread: Jaguars -3 (Jaguars favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Buccaneers cover)

Moneyline: Jaguars -165 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.06 total); Buccaneers +140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 37.5 points scored by both teams combined

DALLAS COWBOYS @ LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (10 p.m., NFL Network)

Point spread: Raiders -7 (Raiders favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Cowboys cover)

Moneyline: Raiders -320 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.13 total); Cowboys +260 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sunday, August 18

GREEN BAY PACKERS @ DENVER BRONCOS (8 p.m., NFL Network)

Point spread: Broncos -7 (Broncos favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Packers cover)

Moneyline: Broncos -310 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.23 total); Packers +250 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS @ SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (8 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Saints -1.5 (Saints favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Niners cover)

Moneyline: Saints -120 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Niners +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined

