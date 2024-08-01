National Football League 2024 NFL Power Rankings: Where every team stands entering the preseason Published Aug. 1, 2024 9:01 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It feels good to be back.

The summer was far too quiet, so it's refreshing to see training camp highlights on social media and know that there are preseason games on the horizon, commencing with Thursday's Hall of Fame Game.

In the spirit of getting back to football, why not get back to the arguing we love so much? The start of the preseason feels like a fitting occasion for an updated batch of 2024 power rankings, as we seek to sort out the NFL's hierarchy coming out of the offseason.

Note: Previous rankings are from April after the draft.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (no change)

What else is there to say? The Chiefs are trying for a three-peat, and they might have more firepower than they did last year. The vast majority of that dominant defense is still in place, and the offense should be better. I think the addition of Hollywood Brown is flying way under the radar. I guess if I want to be picky, I'm curious about the left tackle spot. But by and large, the Chiefs look poised to win another championship.

2. San Francisco 49ers (+1)

Let's hope this training camp drama doesn't linger. The 49ers have been to four of the past five NFC Championship Games, and there's no reason to think they can't do it again — provided everyone is happy. Trent Williams is now holding out for a better contract, in addition to Brandon Aiyuk's ongoing contract dispute. The only thing stopping the 49ers from another deep run is the cost of their own success.

3. Detroit Lions (+1)

If the Lions have a weakness, it's not with the roster. The offensive line is elite, the weapons are formidable, the quarterback is locked in place. The defense looks improved from last year. The coaching staff is also intact. My only question with the Lions is how they handle having a target painted on their back? Against all odds, Detroit is a team that everyone else is trying to catch. How will the Lions handle it?

4. Philadelphia Eagles (-2)

I had the Eagles as high as No. 2 during the spring, but I've had some time to think about my concerns. It sounds great in theory to plug Kellen Moore and Vic Fangio into this coaching staff, but there are still massive questions about how they implement their schemes — and how they mesh with a very talented, very veteran roster. It wasn't the talent on this team that derailed things last year. How confident are we that those problems have been fixed?

5. Houston Texans (no change)

Life comes at you fast. This time last summer, the Texans were an afterthought with an unproven quarterback. Now, C.J. Stroud heads into his sophomore season with genuine Super Bowl hype. It's easy to see why. Everyone knows how much talent the Texans have on offense, but don't forget that DeMeco Ryans added Danielle Hunter, Denico Autry and Azeez Al-Shaair to a promising defense. The expectations are high for good reason.

6. Green Bay Packers (no change)

I can't help but buy stock in this young team. I shouldn't need to say a whole lot about Jordan Love and the weapons around him — including Josh Jacobs now. What gives me even more optimism is the hope of defensive improvement. I'm trusting new DC Jeff Hafley to get more out of all these first-round draft picks, and he'll also have Xavier McKinney to bolster the back end. The Packers were a fun story last year; now I see them as a real-deal contender.

7. Cincinnati Bengals (+1)

Perhaps a hot take, but I'm counting on the Bengals getting back to business as usual in 2024. They should be better for no reason other than having a healthy Joe Burrow — but remember, this team still went 9-8 despite starting Jake Browning for seven weeks. On top of all the optimism, they also shored up their secondary by signing Geno Stone and bringing back Vonn Bell. I think Cincinnati will be back to being an AFC contender in no time.

8. Baltimore Ravens (-1)

Maybe this feels like a far drop for the AFC's No. 1 seed in 2023, but I worry about what the Ravens have lost. Mike Macdonald is off to Seattle, as are several other coaches from an all-world defense. Patrick Queen and Geno Stone are off to division rivals. And even though Derrick Henry is now in Baltimore, the Ravens lost three starters from last year's offensive line. It's a lot of losses to absorb, but if anyone can do it, maybe it's Lamar Jackson.

9. Buffalo Bills (no change)

Given some time to process the Stefon Diggs trade, I'm feeling much better about the Bills. It's true there's no superstar weapon on offense, but having James Cook, Dalton Kincaid and Curtis Samuel is a decent place to start. And the hope is that Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir or Marquez Valdes-Scantling can develop into another reliable option. Oh, and did I mention that the guy pulling all the strings is still Josh Allen? I think the rumors of Buffalo's demise are a bit exaggerated.

10. Cleveland Browns (no change)

The roster is one of the very best in the NFL. It'll be in even better shape if Nick Chubb can get back to his old self after last year's devastating injury. If this team reached the playoffs while starting five quarterbacks, imagine how good it could be with Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback play. That falls on Deshaun Watson, who is facing as much scrutiny (in Year 3 of his major contract) as any player in the league.

11. Los Angeles Rams (no change)

Maybe you don't get better by losing one of the best defenders of all time to retirement, but the Rams have revamped their offensive line and made several smart signings in their secondary. There's a lot to be excited about with this Rams team, even if Aaron Donald isn't one of them anymore.

12. Dallas Cowboys (no change)

Let's not get carried away. The Cowboys are still a good team and a playoff contender. But they lost several key pieces from last year's team, and their two best players on offense — CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott — are currently facing a ton of contract uncertainty. Throw in the fact that Mike McCarthy has to keep all this drama from boiling over during a contract year of his own, and it's understandable that the vibes don't feel great.

13. New York Jets (no change)

The Jets' potential is intoxicating. If Aaron Rodgers can play well coming off an Achilles injury at the age of 40. If offensive tackles Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses can stay healthy. If Mike Williams bounces back from his ACL tear. If Haason Reddick ends his holdout and boosts the Jets' pass rush. If all that stuff happens, this team has real Super Bowl potential. But what are the odds that so much stuff will go right for a franchise that has seen so much stuff go wrong?

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (no change)

It's pretty amazing that the Bucs managed to bring back their core of Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans, Antoine Winfield Jr., Lavonte David and Tristan Wirfs. But remember: This is a very similar team to the one that squeaked into the playoffs at 9-8, and it's hard to say they're definitively better. Perhaps if first-round center Graham Barton can help jump-start their run game, they can take another step forward.

15. Miami Dolphins (+1)

I worry about the Dolphins. The skill players are as good as they get, but I'm not sold that the offensive line is appreciably better — and that was their downfall last season. In addition, they lost Christian Wilkins, and both Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips are coming off major injuries. They're still a playoff contender, but are they a team capable of being more than that?

16. Chicago Bears (-1)

I'm not willing to put playoff expectations on a rookie quarterback, but it's all in place for the Bears if Caleb Williams can deliver on the hype. That's obviously one of the biggest question marks for this entire NFL season, but it's going to be fun to watch unfold.

17. Atlanta Falcons (no change)

The Falcons narrowly missed the postseason in 2023 despite bad quarterback play, so it's logical that adding Kirk Cousins makes them a lock to improve. The offense should be fun to watch, but the reasons for optimism on defense are lacking. Fortunately, Atlanta doesn't need to be great to win the NFC South.

18. Jacksonville Jaguars (no change)

It's hard for me to convince myself the Jaguars got better in 2024. Maybe the receiver corps can be improved with Brian Thomas Jr. and Gabe Davis, but is the offensive line better? I do think the pass rush has the potential to be really fun with Arik Armstead added to the mix, but I'm not confident in this group overall.

19. Pittsburgh Steelers (no change)

I firmly believe the Steelers will be good enough to win 9 games, because that's what they do. The question is really whether they're capable of doing more than that. Just my opinion, but maybe the answer is less about Russell Wilson and more about how the young trio of Broderick Jones, Troy Fautanu and Zach Frazier play along the offensive line.

20. Seattle Seahawks (no change)

Interesting year in Seattle. The roster says this is a playoff-caliber team, especially if new head coach Mike Macdonald can get more out of the defense. But it's also worth remembering that the Seahawks can move on from Geno Smith's contract starting in 2025. Whether they double down on the current build or start a new one will depend on what we see from these guys.

21. Indianapolis Colts (no change)

Things look pretty good on paper in Indy. I've got concerns about the cornerback position, but for the most part, general manager Chris Ballard has a strong roster heading into 2024. Now comes the obvious part: The Colts' success largely hinges on Anthony Richardson building on his rookie flashes — and staying healthy while he does it. If Richardson is available and playing well, there's no telling how high their ceiling is. If not, this is probably a middling team.

22. Arizona Cardinals (no change)

One of my spicy takes for 2024 is that I have high hopes for what Arizona can be. Kyler Murray looked very fun in Drew Petzing's offense, and now he's got a full offseason with a much-improved cast around him. The defense is probably missing too many pieces for this to be a well-rounded team, but the Cards could be sneaky fun and competitive.

23. Minnesota Vikings (no change)

I really hope for Vikings fans that either Sam Darnold or J.J. McCarthy is ready to play some good ball. Otherwise, this could be such a frustrating season in Minnesota. The offense is stocked with talent, and we know defensive coordinator Brian Flores can coach his unit into good results. This team can be as good or bad as the quality of play it gets from its quarterbacks.

24. Tennessee Titans (no change)

I deeply admire Titans general manager Ran Carthon for his commitment to finding out if Will Levis is a good quarterback. Tennessee spent roughly $300 million on free agents this offseason, and the smart guess is that not all those big-money contracts will age well. But that won't matter if Levis takes a big step forward and proves he's the right guy for the starting quarterback job. He's got enough talent around him to show us if he is.

25. New Orleans Saints (no change)

It's scary that the Saints spent a first-round pick at offensive tackle and their offensive line still seems like a big concern. There's a world where this team could be pretty good if that group can block adequately for Derek Carr, and if this very veteran-heavy roster avoids too many injuries. I need to see it to believe it, though.

26. Las Vegas Raiders (+2)

Would you rather have a quarterback and not much else, like the Chargers? Or would you rather have a solid overall team with no quarterback, like the Raiders? If we're talking about multiple years, I'll roll with Justin Herbert. But right now, in 2024, I think Las Vegas looks more competitive than its division rivals. Maxx Crosby, Christian Wilkins and the defense should keep the Raiders in plenty of games. If they get decent quarterback play from Gardner Minshew or Aidan O'Connell, they could be an annoying team to play.

27. Los Angeles Chargers (-1)

I have a tremendous amount of respect for Jim Harbaugh's coaching ability, and I believe in Justin Herbert. That's a great starting point in the big picture, but it's hard to envision right now. The Chargers seem to be lacking skill talent in a big way, and the defense hasn't performed to expectations in several years. It just feels like a lot of issues to fix in Harbaugh's first season.

28. Washington Commanders (-1)

I commend the job general manager Adam Peters has done of essentially building a roster from scratch. Jayden Daniels' supporting cast is not awful for a guy who was just drafted No. 2 overall. But I'm concerned about the offensive line, and I don't know that head coach Dan Quinn has the horses necessary on defense. Washington should be frisky in Daniels' rookie year, but not necessarily good.

29. New York Giants (+1)

Don't sleep on the Giants defense in 2024. I'm excited to watch new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen work with a pass rush of Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux. Fun as they might be, though, I'm not a believer that Daniel Jones is this team's future at quarterback. This feels like a transition year to a new-signal caller in 2025.

30. New England Patriots (-1)

I'm confident New England's defense is going to maintain its salty reputation under new head coach Jerod Mayo. Matthew Judon, Kyle Dugger and those guys are going to keep the Pats in a lot of games. But the offense is still such a big uncertainty, and that's before you even try to guess when Drake Maye will get his shot to start.

31. Denver Broncos (no change)



Maybe Sean Payton really does know something we don't, and maybe he'll be serving us all a big helping of humble pie in 2024. It's just hard to believe this quarterback room of Bo Nix, Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham is going to help the Broncos make real noise in the loaded AFC.

32. Carolina Panthers (no change)



There's honestly cause for optimism in Charlotte. The Panthers actually have real, NFL-caliber weapons and an improved offensive line for Bryce Young to play behind. Not to mention, new head coach Dave Canales helped resuscitate the careers of both Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield, so hopefully he can help Young. Optimism alone won't win games, though, and these Panthers have to prove last year's disaster wasn't a trend.

