2024 NFL odds: Will all four NFC North teams make the playoffs?

The NFC North is good.

Like, really good.

Through six weeks, the four NFC North teams have a combined 17-5 record. All four teams are also at least two games above .500, with the Vikings at 5-0, the Lions at 4-1, and the Packers and Bears both at 4-2.

For context, in terms of divisions with teams above .500 after six weeks, the AFC East and AFC South have one (one team at .500), the AFC North, AFC South, NFC East and NFC South have two, and the NFC West has none (two teams at .500).

Is there a chance that all four NFC North teams make it to the postseason?

Well, DraftKings Sportsbook is offering odds.

Let's check 'em out.

All 4 NFC North Teams To Make the 2024-25 Playoffs:

Yes: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

For more context, since 1970, no division has ever had every team make the playoffs in the same season. And even if four teams did finish above .500, it's far from guaranteed that all four make the playoffs.

Take last season, for example. All four AFC North teams finished above .500, but the Bengals missed out on the postseason, while the Ravens, Steelers and Browns all qualified.

In terms of three teams from one division making it to the playoffs, that has happened 18 times in NFL history.

At FanDuel Sportsbook, after Week 6, to make the playoffs, the Vikings are -700, the Lions are -480, the Packers are -142 and the Bears are +194, meaning three teams are favored and one is strongly in contention.

