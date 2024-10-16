National Football League
2024 NFL odds: Will all four NFC North teams make the playoffs?
National Football League

2024 NFL odds: Will all four NFC North teams make the playoffs?

Published Oct. 16, 2024 11:48 a.m. ET

The NFC North is good.

Like, really good.

Through six weeks, the four NFC North teams have a combined 17-5 record. All four teams are also at least two games above .500, with the Vikings at 5-0, the Lions at 4-1, and the Packers and Bears both at 4-2.

For context, in terms of divisions with teams above .500 after six weeks, the AFC East and AFC South have one (one team at .500), the AFC North, AFC South, NFC East and NFC South have two, and the NFC West has none (two teams at .500).

ADVERTISEMENT

Is there a chance that all four NFC North teams make it to the postseason?

Well, DraftKings Sportsbook is offering odds. 

Let's check 'em out.

All 4 NFC North Teams To Make the 2024-25 Playoffs:

Yes: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

For more context, since 1970, no division has ever had every team make the playoffs in the same season. And even if four teams did finish above .500, it's far from guaranteed that all four make the playoffs. 

Take last season, for example. All four AFC North teams finished above .500, but the Bengals missed out on the postseason, while the Ravens, Steelers and Browns all qualified.

Is Caleb Williams officially a star after Bears' third straight win?

Is Caleb Williams officially a star after Bears' third straight win?

In terms of three teams from one division making it to the playoffs, that has happened 18 times in NFL history. 

At FanDuel Sportsbook, after Week 6, to make the playoffs, the Vikings are -700, the Lions are -480, the Packers are -142 and the Bears are +194, meaning three teams are favored and one is strongly in contention.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NFL Power Rankings Week 7: Are any AFC division runner-ups good?

2024 NFL Power Rankings Week 7: Are any AFC division runner-ups good?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 MLB Playoff Bracket Image 2024 MLB Playoff Bracket2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power Rankings2024 World Series Image 2024 World Series
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes