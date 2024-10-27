National Football League 2024 NFL odds Week 9: Lines, spreads for all 15 games Published Oct. 27, 2024 11:56 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 9 of the NFL season is on the horizon.

Let's check out the lines for each NFL game at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 28.

(All times ET)

2024 NFL Week 9 Odds

THURSDAY, OCT. 31

TEXANS @ JETS (8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime)

Point spread: Texans -1 (Texans favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: Texans -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Jets -102 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.80 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAY, NOV. 3

COWBOYS @ FALCONS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Falcons -2.5 (Falcons favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Cowboys cover)

Moneyline: Falcons -135 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.41 total); Cowboys +114 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 49 points scored by both teams combined

DOLPHINS @ BILLS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bills -6.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)

Moneyline: Bills -298 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.36 total); Dolphins +240 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

RAIDERS @ BENGALS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Bengals -7.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)

Moneyline: Bengals -380 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.63 total); Raiders +300 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

CHARGERS @ BROWNS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Chargers -2.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Browns cover)

Moneyline: Chargers -135 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.41 total); Browns +114 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

PATRIOTS @ TITANS (1 p.m. FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Titans -3 (Titans favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Patriots cover)

Moneyline: Titans -155 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.45 total); Patriots +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 39 points scored by both teams combined

COMMANDERS @ GIANTS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Commanders -3.5 (Commanders favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Commanders -180 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.56 total); Giants +150 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

SAINTS @ PANTHERS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Saints -6.5 (Saints favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Saints -285 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.51 total); Panthers +230 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

BRONCOS @ RAVENS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -8 (Ravens favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Broncos cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -470 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.13 total); Broncos +360 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $46 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

JAGUARS @ EAGLES (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Eagles -7.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)

Moneyline: Eagles -355 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.82 total); Jaguars +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

BEARS @ CARDINALS (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Cardinals -1 (Cardinals favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Bears cover)

Moneyline: Cardinals -112 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.93 total); Bears -108 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.26 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

LIONS @ PACKERS (4:25 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Lions -3.5 (Lions favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Packers cover)

Moneyline: Lions -185 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.41 total); Packers +154 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25.40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

RAMS @ SEAHAWKS (4:25 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Rams -1 (Rams favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Seahawks cover)

Moneyline: Rams -110 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $19.09 total); Seahawks -110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

COLTS @ VIKINGS (8:20 p.m., NBC/Peacock)

Point spread: Vikings -7 (Colts favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Colts cover)

Moneyline: Vikings -340 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.94 total); Colts +270 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $37 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 46 points scored by both teams combined

MONDAY, NOV. 4

BUCCANEERS @ CHIEFS (8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC)

Point spread: Chiefs -8 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Buccaneers cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -425 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.35 total); Buccaneers +330 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $43 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

