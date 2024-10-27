2024 NFL odds Week 9: Lines, spreads for all 15 games
Week 9 of the NFL season is on the horizon.
Let's check out the lines for each NFL game at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 28.
(All times ET)
2024 NFL Week 9 Odds
THURSDAY, OCT. 31
TEXANS @ JETS (8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime)
Point spread: Texans -1 (Texans favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Jets cover)
Moneyline: Texans -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Jets -102 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.80 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined
SUNDAY, NOV. 3
COWBOYS @ FALCONS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Falcons -2.5 (Falcons favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Cowboys cover)
Moneyline: Falcons -135 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.41 total); Cowboys +114 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 49 points scored by both teams combined
DOLPHINS @ BILLS (1 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Bills -6.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)
Moneyline: Bills -298 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.36 total); Dolphins +240 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $34 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined
RAIDERS @ BENGALS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Bengals -7.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)
Moneyline: Bengals -380 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.63 total); Raiders +300 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined
CHARGERS @ BROWNS (1 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Chargers -2.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Browns cover)
Moneyline: Chargers -135 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.41 total); Browns +114 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined
PATRIOTS @ TITANS (1 p.m. FOX/FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Titans -3 (Titans favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Patriots cover)
Moneyline: Titans -155 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.45 total); Patriots +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 39 points scored by both teams combined
COMMANDERS @ GIANTS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Commanders -3.5 (Commanders favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: Commanders -180 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.56 total); Giants +150 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44 points scored by both teams combined
SAINTS @ PANTHERS (1 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Saints -6.5 (Saints favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Saints -285 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.51 total); Panthers +230 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45 points scored by both teams combined
BRONCOS @ RAVENS (1 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Ravens -8 (Ravens favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Broncos cover)
Moneyline: Ravens -470 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.13 total); Broncos +360 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $46 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined
JAGUARS @ EAGLES (4:05 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Eagles -7.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -355 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.82 total); Jaguars +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined
BEARS @ CARDINALS (4:05 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Cardinals -1 (Cardinals favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Bears cover)
Moneyline: Cardinals -112 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.93 total); Bears -108 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.26 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined
LIONS @ PACKERS (4:25 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Lions -3.5 (Lions favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Packers cover)
Moneyline: Lions -185 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.41 total); Packers +154 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined
RAMS @ SEAHAWKS (4:25 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Rams -1 (Rams favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Seahawks cover)
Moneyline: Rams -110 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $19.09 total); Seahawks -110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48 points scored by both teams combined
COLTS @ VIKINGS (8:20 p.m., NBC/Peacock)
Point spread: Vikings -7 (Colts favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Colts cover)
Moneyline: Vikings -340 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.94 total); Colts +270 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $37 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 46 points scored by both teams combined
MONDAY, NOV. 4
BUCCANEERS @ CHIEFS (8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC)
Point spread: Chiefs -8 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Buccaneers cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -425 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.35 total); Buccaneers +330 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $43 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!