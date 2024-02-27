National Football League 2024 NFL Draft Combine odds: Will 40-yard dash record be broken? Updated Feb. 27, 2024 10:20 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The confetti is still fresh from the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win, yet bettors are already turning their attention to the next NFL odds market.

And that market is the NFL Draft combine.

The NFL combine is an invitation-only event during which teams and scouts assess draft-eligible players on various criteria. Included in these players' evaluations are physical, mental and medical assessments.

However, the physical showcase of the affair begins Feb. 29, and that's the part that most captures the attention of sports fans and bettors.

What will be the fastest 40-yard dash time? Will a prospect top the Over/Under of 33.5 bench press reps? Will the three-cone drill record time be broken?

Let's dive into the odds at FanDuel Sportsbooks for some of the events at the 2024 NFL Draft combine.

Fastest 40-yard dash time

Over 4.275 seconds: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

Under 4.275 seconds: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

Will the 40-yard dash be broken? (Under 4.215 seconds)

Yes: +790 (bet $10 to win $89 total)

No: -2000 (bet $10 to win $10.50 total)

Most bench press reps

Over 37.5 reps: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

Under 37.5 reps: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

Will the bench press record be broken? (Over 49.5 reps)

Yes: +830 (bet $10 to win $93 total)

No: -2200 (bet $10 to win $10.45 total)

Will the 20-yard shuttle record be broken? (Under 3.805 seconds)

Yes: +670 (bet $10 to win $77 total)

No: -1450 (bet $10 to win $10.69 total)

Will the 3-cone drill record be broken? (Under 6.415 seconds)

Yes: +790 (bet $10 to win $89 total)

No: -2000 (bet $10 to win $10.50 total)

Will the broad jump record be broken? (Over 12 feet, 3.5 inches)

Yes: +710 (bet $10 to win $81 total)

No: -1800 (bet $10 to win $10.56 total)

Will the vertical jump record be broken? (Over 45.25 inches)

Yes: +580 (bet $10 to win $68 total)

No: -1100 (bet $10 to win $10.91 total)

* odds as of 2/27/24

Bettors considering sprinkling a few bucks on the 40-yard dash odds might want to take note of FOX Sports NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang's latest column.

"With a verified 4.37-second time in the 40-yard dash before graduating high school, Michigan wideout Roman Wilson is a strong bet to run one of the fastest times this year," Rang noted. "Fellow wide receivers Troy Franklin (Oregon), Lideatrick ‘Tulu’ Griffin (Mississippi State) and Xavier Worthy (Texas) also project as sub-4.40 speedsters."

And for folks eyeing the bench press odds market, Rang has you covered there, too.

"Watch for burly interior blockers like Kansas State's Cooper Beebe, Michigan's Trevor Keegan and Oregon's aptly-named Jackson Powers-Johnson to raise the bar among offensive linemen with stubby defenders like Mississippi State's Jaden Crumedy , Clemson's Tyler Davis and Auburn's Justin Rogers also putting up big numbers."

Stay tuned to FOX Sports as the NFL Draft combine action unfolds!

