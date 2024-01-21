National Football League 2024 NFL conference title odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game Updated Jan. 21, 2024 11:30 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

We're down to the final four teams in the NFL.

The Baltimore Ravens will play host to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Detroit Lions will play at the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

The winners will meet in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on Feb. 11.

The Ravens are 3.5-point favorites on the early odds line.

The 49ers are 7-point favorites on the opening number.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for the conference championships from a betting perspective — the point spread, moneyline and the total (Over/Under).

SUNDAY'S GAMES

All times ET

Chiefs @ Ravens (3 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -3.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 3.5 points; otherwise, Chiefs cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -166 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.02 total); Chiefs +140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Total: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Lions @ 49ers (6:30 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: 49ers -7 (49ers favored to win by more than 9.5 points; otherwise, Lions cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -300 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); Lions +245 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $34.50 total)

Total: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

Keep checking FOX Sports for updates on the NFL's conference championship round.

