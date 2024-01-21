2024 NFL conference title odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game
We're down to the final four teams in the NFL.
The Baltimore Ravens will play host to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.
The Detroit Lions will play at the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday on FOX and the FOX Sports App.
The winners will meet in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on Feb. 11.
RELATED: Super Bowl odds
The Ravens are 3.5-point favorites on the early odds line.
The 49ers are 7-point favorites on the opening number.
Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for the conference championships from a betting perspective — the point spread, moneyline and the total (Over/Under).
SUNDAY'S GAMES
All times ET
Point spread: Ravens -3.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 3.5 points; otherwise, Chiefs cover)
Moneyline: Ravens -166 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.02 total); Chiefs +140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)
Total: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined
Lions @ 49ers (6:30 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: 49ers -7 (49ers favored to win by more than 9.5 points; otherwise, Lions cover)
Moneyline: 49ers -300 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); Lions +245 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $34.50 total)
Total: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined
Keep checking FOX Sports for updates on the NFL's conference championship round.
-
Packers-49ers odds, betting action report: 'We need the 49ers in all ways'
Dak Prescott's brother wants him out of Dallas because of 'so-called fans'
FOX Super 6 NFL contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's divisional round picks
-
NFL divisional round betting trends: Patrick Mahomes shines as underdog
Packers vs 49ers preview, predictions: What you should expect from clash of contrasts
Which NFL teams have never won a Super Bowl?
-
Falcons complete second Bill Belichick interview; Mike Vrabel to interview Wednesday
2023-24 NFL Saturday Games: Schedule, teams, how to watch, scores
Lamar Jackson's MVP-worthy game leads Ravens past Texans, into AFC championship round
-
Packers-49ers odds, betting action report: 'We need the 49ers in all ways'
Dak Prescott's brother wants him out of Dallas because of 'so-called fans'
FOX Super 6 NFL contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's divisional round picks
-
NFL divisional round betting trends: Patrick Mahomes shines as underdog
Packers vs 49ers preview, predictions: What you should expect from clash of contrasts
Which NFL teams have never won a Super Bowl?
-
Falcons complete second Bill Belichick interview; Mike Vrabel to interview Wednesday
2023-24 NFL Saturday Games: Schedule, teams, how to watch, scores
Lamar Jackson's MVP-worthy game leads Ravens past Texans, into AFC championship round