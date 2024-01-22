2024 NFL bad beats: James Cook bettors suffer another cruel ending
The Buffalo Bills suffered a heartbreaking 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL divisional round game Sunday night.
James Cook bettors suffered a double gut punch in the game.
The Buffalo running back's rushing yards prop bet was Over/Under 61.5 yards.
RELATED: Super Bowl LVIII MVP odds
Cook Over bettors were this close to cashing in, as he had 67 yards on 14 carries heading into the fourth quarter.
Cook had four carries in the fourth quarter that will haunt his rushing total Over bettors:
– A 3-yard loss
– A 4-yard loss
– No gain
– 1-yard gain
Cook finished with 61 yards on 18 carries, as Over 61.5 yards bettors missed cashing in by one yard.
One yard!
This wasn't the first time Cook bettors suffered a bad beat.
He was tackled for a 3-yard loss on his final carry to miss the Over by a yard in December against the Los Angeles Chargers.
