NFL odds Week 16: James Cook's last carry yields bad beat for bettors

Buffalo Bills fans celebrated after the team pulled out a 24-22 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night.

NFL bettors who were backing Bills running back James Cook, however, suffered an epic bad beat on his final carry of the game.

Cook was the game's leading rusher, but that was of little solace to some bettors.

Let's dive into how bettors who played Cook to rush for more than 70.5 yards ended up losing their wagers.

After the Chargers kicked a field goal to take a 22-21 lead, the Bills took over at their 25-yard line with 5:26 to go.

Cook had four carries for 11 yards as Buffalo marched down the field, giving him 73 total rushing yards.

But Cook was then tackled for a 3-yard loss by Austin Johnson on second-and-7 from the L.A. 10.

Cook didn't touch the ball again as Tyler Bass kicked the game-winning 29-yard field goal with 28 seconds left, leaving Cook bettors shaking their heads as he finished with 70 yards.

Losing a bet by a half-yard after passing the Over is truly a bad beat.

