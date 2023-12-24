National Football League
NFL odds Week 16: James Cook's last carry yields bad beat for bettors
National Football League

NFL odds Week 16: James Cook's last carry yields bad beat for bettors

Updated Dec. 24, 2023 12:31 a.m. ET

Buffalo Bills fans celebrated after the team pulled out a 24-22 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night.

NFL bettors who were backing Bills running back James Cook, however, suffered an epic bad beat on his final carry of the game.

Cook was the game's leading rusher, but that was of little solace to some bettors.

RELATED: NFL Week 16 top plays

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's dive into how bettors who played Cook to rush for more than 70.5 yards ended up losing their wagers.

After the Chargers kicked a field goal to take a 22-21 lead, the Bills took over at their 25-yard line with 5:26 to go.

Cook had four carries for 11 yards as Buffalo marched down the field, giving him 73 total rushing yards.

But Cook was then tackled for a 3-yard loss by Austin Johnson on second-and-7 from the L.A. 10.

Cook didn't touch the ball again as Tyler Bass kicked the game-winning 29-yard field goal with 28 seconds left, leaving Cook bettors shaking their heads as he finished with 70 yards.

Losing a bet by a half-yard after passing the Over is truly a bad beat.

Did you have a wager on the Bills-Chargers game? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 NFL Week 16 odds, predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica

2023 NFL Week 16 odds, predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes