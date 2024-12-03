National Football League 2024 NFL Bad Beats: Goal-line interception ruins cover for Browns bettors Updated Dec. 3, 2024 12:39 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Every week in the NFL , bettors, sportsbooks or both bemoan some form of a bad beat.

Whether it's a spread pick, a moneyline bet, a wager on the total points scored, or a miss on a prop — there's always one occurrence that affects a few bets.

During Monday Night Football, it was the last play of the Broncos and Browns game that caused bettors some pain.

Let's check out how it all went down.

Last minute interception by Jameis Winston ruins cover for Browns bettors

Entering the game, the Browns were 6.5-point underdogs against the Broncos. At halftime, Denver led 21-17— meaning Browns spread bettors were looking good.

However, the second-half was madness.

Thirty-five second-half points were scored, and the score kept flip-flopping. Denver would go up 31-25 with 1:52 left in the third quarter until Jameis Winston led a nine-play drive for 72 yards to put the Browns up 32-31. On the following possession, Bo Nix and Co. would end their drive with a field goal to make it 34-32 with 2:54 left in the fourth quarter.

The Browns were still covering at this point, and even had a chance to win the game. But Winston would be intercepted for a touchdown on the fourth play of the ensuing drive, putting Denver up 41-32.

At this point, the cover looked impossible. But with 1:44 left, Winston drove the Browns down the field and gained 37 yards in six plays. On the seventh play, Cleveland got a huge break.

Winston heaved a deep ball to Michael Woods and defensive pass interference was called on the play— a 36-yard penalty that would put the Browns on the Denver two-yard line. Two yards was all they needed to give Browns spread-bettors the cover.

And then, Winston did the unthinkable. He threw a goal-line interception, also his third pick of the night.

Prior to Winston's game-ending interception, Kevin Stefanski and Co. had 44 seconds with two timeouts to score a touchdown— which would have ultimately caused Browns bettors to cover.

Winston set several records despite the loss, as his 497 pass yards set the Browns single-game record and is also the second-most in Monday Night Football history. Jerry Jeudy also had an incredible night, recording 235 receiving yards— the most by any player against his former team in NFL history.

