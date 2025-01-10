2024 NFL All-Pro Team: Lamar Jackson, Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, more
Lamar Jackson beat out Josh Allen, and Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson are unanimous choices for The Associated Press 2024 NFL All-Pro Team.
Saquon Barkley received 48 of 50 first-place votes, and Patrick Surtain II got 49 from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league.
"Wow, that's crazy," Jefferson said of his unanimous selection and second overall. "That's respect right there. That's love."
Jackson received 30 first-place votes to Allen's 18, making the team for the second straight year and third overall. Peyton Manning (seven) and Aaron Rodgers (four) are the only quarterbacks with more All-Pro nominations in the Super Bowl era than Jackson.
Linebacker Roquan Smith, slot cornerback Marlon Humphrey and fullback Patrick Ricard joined Jackson from the Ravens (12-5).
The NFC-leading Lions (15-2) had four players selected: wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, right tackle Penei Sewell, safety Kerby Joseph and punter Jack Fox.
"They know what's up," said Joseph, who led the NFL with nine interceptions but was snubbed from the Pro Bowl.
Barkley, who ran for 2,005 yards in 16 games in his first season with the Eagles (14-3), and linebacker Zack Baun were Philadelphia's first-team selections. Barkley sat out the final regular-season game with the Eagles locked in the No. 2 seed instead of chasing Eric Dickerson's 40-year-old single-season rushing record.
Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett and 49ers linebacker Fred Warner were each chosen for the fourth time.
Buccaneers left tackle Tristan Wirfs became the first player selected at both tackle spots. Before 2016, the All-Pro roster included two tackles but didn't differentiate between the right and left sides. Wirfs made it at right tackle in 2021. He switched positions in 2023.
"It's pretty special," he said. "It's something I wanted to do, wanted to accomplish."
Fourteen players are first-timers, including Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers. He got 27 first-place votes to George Kittle's 22.
Chiefs center Creed Humphrey and left guard Joe Thuney and Broncos right guard Quinn Meinerz round out the offense.
Cincinnati's Trey Hendrickson, who led the league with 17.5 sacks, joined Garrett at edge rusher.
"That's such a privilege and an honor," Hendrickson said.
Kansas City's Chris Jones and Pittsburgh's Cameron Heyward are the interior linemen. Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and Packers safety Xavier McKinney join Surtain, Humphrey and Joseph in the secondary.
"That's a huge honor," Surtain said. "That's one of the accolades I definitely had goals for."
Stingley, the No. 3 overall pick in 2022 right before two-time All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner, rebounded from two-injury plagued seasons and played every game to help Houston win its second straight AFC South title.
"It's really more about the secondary as a unit, how do we gel together when it comes to communication, when the ball is in the air and different types of things like that. I'd rather focus more on that than the personal," Stingley said.
Steelers kicker Chris Boswell, Cowboys kick returner KaVontae Turpin, Broncos punt returner Marvin Mims Jr., Patriots special teams ace Brenden Schooler and Vikings long snapper Andrew DePaola along with Fox are the special teams picks.
Jackson also was an All-Pro in 2019 and 2023. He was the NFL MVP both of those seasons and Baltimore had the AFC's No. 1 seed both years but failed to reach the Super Bowl. Jackson got 30 first-place votes, Allen received 18 and Joe Burrow got two.
Ravens running back Derrick Henry received the two first-place votes that didn't go to Barkley.
St. Brown (40), Thuney (41), Humphrey (44), Baun (44), Garrett (45) and Turpin (49) also had at least 40 of the 50 first-place votes.
This was the third year of the AP's new voting system. Voters chose a first team and a second team. First-team votes are worth 3 points, second-team votes are worth 1.
The Associated Press 2024 NFL All-Pro team is selected by a national panel of 50 media members:
First team
Offense
- Quarterback — Lamar Jackson, Baltimore
- Running Back — Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia
- Fullback — Patrick Ricard, Baltimore
- Tight End — Brock Bowers, Las Vegas
- Wide Receivers — Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit
- Left Tackle — Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay
- Left Guard — Joe Thuney, Kansas City
- Center — Creed Humphrey, Kansas City
- Right Guard — Quinn Meinerz, Denver
- Right Tackle — Penei Sewell, Detroit
Defense
- Edge Rushers — Myles Garrett, Cleveland; Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati
- Interior Linemen — Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh; Chris Jones, Kansas City
- Linebackers — Zack Baun, Philadelphia; Fred Warner, San Francisco; Roquan Smith, Baltimore
- Cornerbacks — Patrick Surtain II, Denver; Derek Stingley Jr., Houston
- Slot cornerback — Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore
- Safeties — Kerby Joseph, Detroit; Xavier McKinney, Green Bay
Special Teams
- Placekicker — Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh
- Punter — Jack Fox, Detroit
- Kick Returner — KaVontae Turpin, Dallas
- Punt Returner — Marvin Mims Jr., Denver
- Special Teamer — Brenden Schooler, New England
- Long Snapper — Andrew DePaola, Minnesota
Second team
Offense
- Quarterback — Josh Allen, Buffalo
- Running Back — Derrick Henry, Baltimore
- Fullback — Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco
- Tight End — George Kittle, San Francisco
- Wide Receivers — Terry McLaurin, Washington; CeeDee Lamb, Dallas; A.J. Brown, Philadelphia
- Left Tackle — Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia
- Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis
- Center — Frank Ragnow, Detroit
- Right Guard — Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta
- Right Tackle — Lane Johnson, Philadelphia
Defense
- Edge Rushers — T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh; (asterisk)-Nik Bonitto, Denver, (asterisk)-Andrew Van Ginkel, Minnesota
- Interior Linemen — Zach Allen, Denver; Jalen Carter, Philadelphia
- Linebackers — Frankie Luvu, Washington; Bobby Wagner, Washington; Zaire Franklin, Indianapolis
- Cornerbacks — Trent McDuffie, Kansas City; Christian Gonzalez, New England
- Slot cornerback — Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers
- Safeties — Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore; Budda Baker, Arizona
Special teams
- Placekicker — Brandon Aubrey, Dallas
- Punter — Logan Cooke, Jacksonville
- Kick Returner — Austin Ekeler, Washington
- Punt Returner — Kalif Raymond, Detroit
- Special Teamer — J.T. Gray, New Orleans
- Long Snapper — Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville
(asterisk)-tied for second-team spot
Reporting by The Associated Press.
