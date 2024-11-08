National Football League 2024 Fantasy football: Ja'Marr Chase puts on historic showing Updated Nov. 8, 2024 4:06 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FOX Sports Research

The Thursday night matchup between the Ravens and the Bengals was an electric one, with Baltimore coming out on top 35-34 after a failed two-point conversion by Cincinnati with 38 seconds left in the game.

But while the Ravens earned a huge division win behind Lamar Jackson's incredible performance, he wasn't the most impressive player on the field on Thursday.

Ja'Marr Chase was out of this world.

The fourth-year receiver finished the day with a whopping 11 catches for 264 receiving yards and three touchdown catches. Entering Sunday's slate, Chase now leads the league in receiving yards (981) and touchdown catches (10)— the first player this season to reach 900 in the former category and 10 in the latter.

ADVERTISEMENT

This made us think, just where does this performance rank from a fantasy football perspective? We broke down the numbers and found that Chase's Thursday night performance ranks in the top four single-game performances among all wide receivers over the last 25 seasons.

Whether you look at it from a half-point points per reception (PPR) standpoint, full-point PPR viewpoint, or use the standard fantasy scoring method— Chase's stat-line ranks fourth in all three since 2000.

What's even more impressive is that it's not even the best fantasy performance of his career. He is now the only receiver over the last 25 seasons to have two fantasy outings that each rank in the top 10 in that span, again from a half-point PPR, full-point PPR, or standard scoring perspective. Chase is also the first player in NFL history to have multiple career games with 250 receiving yards and multiple touchdown catches.

FOX Sports Research broke down the top 10 fantasy stat-lines from receivers since 2000, from all three scoring viewpoints. Let's take a look:

TOP WR FANTASY OUTPUTS SINCE 2000 (HALF-POINT PPR)

1. Jimmy Smith (2000 vs Ravens): 54.6

15 receptions, 291 receiving yards, 3 receiving TDs

13 receptions, 269 receiving yards, 3 receiving TDs

11 receptions, 266 receiving yards, 3 receiving TDs

11 receptions, 264 receiving yards, 3 receiving TDs

5. Drew Bennett (2004 vs Chiefs): 47.3

12 receptions, 233 receiving yards, 3 receiving TDs

6. Will Fuller (2019 vs Falcons): 46.7

14 receptions, 217 receiving yards, 3 receiving TDs

11 receptions, 265 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs

8. Kevin Curtis (2007 vs Lions): 45.6

11 receptions, 221 receiving yards, 3 receiving TDs

15 receptions, 200 receiving yards, 3 receiving TDs

T-10. Andre Johnson (2013 vs Colts): 45.4

9 receptions, 229 receiving yards, 3 receiving TDs

T-10. Eric Decker (2013 vs Chiefs): 45.4

8 receptions, 174 receiving yards, 4 receiving TDs

TOP WR FANTASY OUTPUTS SINCE 2000 (FULL-POINT PPR)

1. Jimmy Smith (2000 vs Ravens): 62.1

15 receptions, 291 receiving yards, 3 receiving TDs

13 receptions, 269 receiving yards, 3 receiving TDs

11 receptions, 266 receiving yards, 3 receiving TDs

11 receptions, 264 receiving yards, 3 receiving TDs

5. Terrell Owens (2000 vs Bears): 54.8

20 receptions, 283 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

6. Will Fuller (2019 vs Falcons): 53.7

14 receptions, 217 receiving yards, 3 receiving TDs

7. Drew Bennett (2004 vs Chiefs): 53.3

12 receptions, 233 receiving yards, 3 receiving TDs

T-8. Brandon Marshall (2009 vs Colts): 53.0

21 receptions, 200 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs

15 receptions, 200 receiving yards, 3 receiving TDs

15 receptions, 192 receiving yards, 3 receiving TDs

TOP WR FANTASY OUTPUT SINCE 2000 (STANDARD)

1. Jimmy Smith (2000 vs Ravens): 47.1

15 receptions, 291 receiving yards, 3 receiving TDs

13 receptions, 269 receiving yards, 3 receiving TDs

11 receptions, 266 receiving yards, 3 receiving TDs

11 receptions, 264 receiving yards, 3 receiving TDs

5. Eric Decker (2013 vs Chiefs): 41.4

8 receptions, 174 receiving yards, 4 receiving TDs

T-6. Terrell Owens (2007 vs Commanders): 41.3

8 receptions, 173 receiving yards, 4 receiving TDs

T-6. Drew Bennett (2004 vs Chiefs): 41.3

12 receptions, 233 receiving yards, 3 receiving TDs

8 receptions, 230 receiving yards, 3 receiving TDs

9. Andre Johnson (2013 vs Colts): 40.9

9 receptions, 229 receiving yards, 3 receiving TDs

T-10. Kenny Britt (2010 vs Eagles): 40.5

7 receptions, 225 receiving yards, 3 receiving TDs

11 receptions, 265 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs (also had 2-point conversion catch)

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share