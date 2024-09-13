National Football League 2024 College Football, NFL odds: Best bets for Indiana-UCLA, Chiefs-Bengals Published Sep. 13, 2024 3:22 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

I’ve got a bone to pick with the Tennessee Titans.

How do you blow a 17-0 lead, allow the Chicago Bears to rally back without scoring an offensive touchdown and fail to cover +3.5 points?!

Woof.

Clearly, I’m over it. I’ve got two college football bets and two NFL plays this weekend.

Remember, this space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-team parlays. These will always be the games I love the most.

Let’s go to work.

2024 Record: (6-2, +3.8 units)

Arkansas State @ Michigan (-23, O/U 47.5)

Yes, I gave out Michigan +7 last weekend against Texas. Not great! Yes, I’m going back to Michigan this Saturday against an inferior opponent. It’s not too difficult to imagine the Wolverines playing possessed in this one against an Arkansas State squad that’ll struggle to move the ball. I have many concerns about the Maize and Blue in Big Ten play, but this one could easily be 38-7.

PICK: Michigan (-23) to win by more than 23 points

Indiana (-3, O/U 46) @ UCLA

Usually, I wait until college basketball to lay points with the Hoosiers on the road, but this UCLA team is in trouble. They barely put away Hawaii two weeks ago and now the Bruins get an up-and-coming IU team with one of the best coaches in the country. Curt Cignetti is building something in Bloomington and their speed and skill will surprise you.

PICK: Indiana (-3) to win by more than 3 points

Cincinnati Bengals @ Kansas City Chiefs (-6, O/U 48)

I wrote about this game earlier in the week. Las Vegas bookmaker John Murray explained how bettors will forever pay a premium on Kansas City with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Andy Reid. Let’s also remember, the lookahead line in this game was Chiefs -3.5. Cincinnati’s Week 1 loss to the Patriots made the line 2.5 points richer. I’m not concerned with Joe Burrow’s wrist and I love getting almost a touchdown with the Bengals.

PICK: Bengals (+6) to lose by fewer than 6 points, or win outright

Chicago Bears @ Houston Texans (-6.5, O/U 45.5)

I’m already tired of hearing about how great the Bears defense and special teams are. They went down 17-0 right out of the chute, then capitalized on Tennessee mistakes the rest of the way. A real team and a real quarterback would’ve blown Chicago out. C.J. Stroud and the Texans should put up at least 28 points on Sunday night and I do expect Caleb Williams to challenge this questionable Houston secondary that allowed Anthony Richardson to move the ball at will. Let’s get some fireworks, please.

PICK: Over 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and NESN. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. Follow him on Twitter @ spshoot .

