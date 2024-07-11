National Football League 2024-25 NFL odds: Chiefs favored to have most regular-season wins Updated Jul. 11, 2024 8:42 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

When it comes to winning games, the Kansas City Chiefs have been the standard in that category over the last several seasons.

And based on the odds, bookmakers project it'll be business as usual in 2024 for the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Currently, Patrick Mahomes & Co. are the favorites to have the most regular-season wins this upcoming season, sitting at +500. Before making their most recent title run, the Chiefs racked up 11 victories in 2023.

Not too far behind Kansas City on the betting board for this market are the Baltimore Ravens, at +550. Led by MVP Lamar Jackson, Baltimore notched a league-leading 13 wins in the regular season last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, with a little less than two months before the NFL kicks off, let's dive into the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for teams near the top of the board to have the most wins in 2024.

2024-25 Most Regular Season Wins: *

Chiefs: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Ravens: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

49ers: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Lions: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Bengals: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Falcons: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Jets: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Bills: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Eagles: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Dolphins: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Packers: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Cowboys: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Texans: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)

Bears: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Chargers: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

*odds as of 7/10/24

The Chiefs and the Ravens will face each other in the very first game of the league's new year on Sept. 5. Will that game determine who wins this betting market?

On a recent episode of "The Herd," guest host Danny Parkins explained why he's high on the Chiefs to have another great regular season.

"They upgraded at receiver … they have Patrick Mahomes, they have Chris Jones, they have Travis Kelce," Parkins said. "They have every motivation in the world for a three-peat."

Danny Parkins unveils his favorite NFL win total wagers

For bettors who might be eyeing Baltimore at +550 to have the most wins next season, "First Things First" co-host Chris Broussard made a case for that side.

"I like what the Ravens have done this offseason," Broussard said on a recent episode of the show. "I know they lost some defensive players, but their culture — their identity — is great defense.

"And then with Derrick Henry, they're gonna have the best running game, by far, in the NFL."

Which squad are you wagering on to have the most regular season wins next year?



Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share