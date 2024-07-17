National Football League 2024-25 NFL odds: Cowboys most bet team to go under win total Updated Jul. 17, 2024 9:28 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Over the last three seasons, the Dallas Cowboys have dominated the regular season, winning 12 games each year.

In that span, the Cowboys' 36 total regular-season wins trail only the Kansas City Chiefs , who have 37. Dallas has also led the league in scoring over the last three years, with 29.5 points per game.

However, this offseason, Dallas lost big names such as left tackle Tyron Smith and running back Tony Pollard , and the team's only big new acquisition was linebacker Eric Kendricks from Minnesota .

Is Dallas due for a regression?

A big group of bettors certainly think so, as the Cowboys are the most bet team to go under their projected win total for the 2024-25 season at BetMGM.

On a recent edition of "Speak," FOX Sports Dallas Cowboys insider Dave Helman said he has concerns about the Cowboys' offensive line and running game.

"I would be very worried about the Cowboys offensive line. Until I see it, I'm definitely concerned. And to make matters worse, I think this is the worst running back room in the NFL. They do not have a proven back outside of [Ezekiel Elliott], who is 28 years old. I'm very surprised on how little salary is on this team. I'm curious if it is enough."

Dallas currently sits at +1900 to win the Super Bowl, +700 to win the NFC and -210 to make the playoffs at DraftKings Sportsbook.

