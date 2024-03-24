National Football League 2024-25 NFL odds: Can Micah Parsons record 15 sacks? Published Mar. 24, 2024 12:36 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

By Will Hill

FOX Sports MLB Betting Analyst

It’s been a long time since the Dallas Cowboys won a Super Bowl.

Forget even winning a championship. America’s Team is creeping up on three full decades without even participating in a conference title game, something that nearly every other team in the league has done in that span.

Despite the lack of postseason success, head coach Mike McCarthy will return for the 2024 season. However, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn left to be the Commanders head coach.

Is this finally the year the Cowboys get over the hump? That is something we won’t find out until January, but in the meantime, sportsbooks are offering plenty of fun and unique ways to bet on the Cowboys.

Let’s take a look and see if we can find any that are worth a bet (odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook).

Micah Parsons to record 15+ sacks (+290)

I like this one.

Parsons recorded 13 sacks as a rookie in 2021, and his sack total ticked up by half a sack in each of the following two seasons. Now he will be coached by Mike Zimmer, who has not only had a top-10 defense everywhere he’s gone, but is renowned for his unique ability to bring and disguise pressure, making life hell on opposing quarterbacks. As head coach of the Vikings, his top pass rusher Danielle Hunter flirted with this number twice, getting 14.5 sacks in back-to-back seasons in 2018 and 2019.

Parsons has only missed one game in his career, and under Zimmer, the 15-sack mark is certainly attainable in 2024.

Dak Prescott to throw 40+ touchdowns (+500)

Coming off of a career year, the Cowboys signal-caller will be hard-pressed to match the statistics he put up in 2023.

Finishing second in MVP voting, Prescott threw for 36 touchdowns en route to leading the team to a division title. Can he increase that tally by four? It’s possible, but if you think he has another gear, and believe 40 touchdowns is doable, I think the better approach is to bet Prescott to win his first MVP at 17-1 odds. It’s a significantly bigger payout, and it’s an award he’d have a very good chance of winning if he does in fact throw for 40 TDs.

Daron Lamb to record 9+ interceptions (+900)

He had nine last year, and you’re getting 9-1 odds that he just matches that total? Seems too good to be true, right ?

Eh, I’m not so fond of this one.

For all of Bland’s big-play ability, he was often targeted successfully and did not grade out well on the plays where he wasn’t getting interceptions. Star corner Trevon Diggs missed most of the season, and will return this fall, which could cut into Lamb’s playing time as well, especially if Zimmer isn’t a fan of Lamb’s inconsistency.

There’s also the possibility that Lamb gets banged up, and missing even just few games will make it nearly impossible to duplicate his previous season’s statistics.

Fun bet, but one I’d pass on. I don’t think the odds are as high as they should be.

Will Hill, a contributor on the Bears Bets Podcast, has been betting on sports for over a decade. He is a betting analyst who has been a host on VSiN, as well as the Goldboys Network.

