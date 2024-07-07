National Football League
2024-25 NFL odds: C.J. Stroud taking early action for NFL MVP
National Football League

2024-25 NFL odds: C.J. Stroud taking early action for NFL MVP

Updated Jul. 7, 2024 12:32 p.m. ET

Both Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson won MVP in their second NFL seasons. 

Can C.J. Stroud join the trend? 

Early bettors sure seem to think so, as Stroud poses the second-biggest liability for sportsbooks within the MVP betting market — 13.2% of all bets are on the former Ohio State QB to win MVP at BetMGM. 

Stroud is coming off a historic rookie season in which he threw for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns while only throwing five interceptions. His 273.9 passing yards per game led the league among players with nine or more starts.

ADVERTISEMENT

With that, he won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. 

Can Stroud take the jump from ROY to MVP in Year 2? 

Tom Brady says Texans QB C.J. Stroud is an example of a great teammate

Tom Brady says Texans QB C.J. Stroud is an example of a great teammate

Alongside Josh Allen, Stroud is currently tied for the second-lowest odds to win the award (+850) as of July 7.

The two trail only Mahomes (+450). 

The Texans have surrounded their franchise QB with a few star weapons, as they acquired both Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon via trade this offseason. 

They will join an already talented Houston offense that will return Nico Collins, Tank Dell and Dalton Schultz

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Dak Prescott reportedly spotted in walking boot after minor foot sprain

Dak Prescott reportedly spotted in walking boot after minor foot sprain

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsMLB Logo 2024 MLB All-Star GameDraft Results NBA 2024 Draft Results
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes