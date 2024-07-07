National Football League 2024-25 NFL odds: C.J. Stroud taking early action for NFL MVP Updated Jul. 7, 2024 12:32 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Both Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson won MVP in their second NFL seasons.

Can C.J. Stroud join the trend?

Early bettors sure seem to think so, as Stroud poses the second-biggest liability for sportsbooks within the MVP betting market — 13.2% of all bets are on the former Ohio State QB to win MVP at BetMGM.

Stroud is coming off a historic rookie season in which he threw for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns while only throwing five interceptions. His 273.9 passing yards per game led the league among players with nine or more starts.

With that, he won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Can Stroud take the jump from ROY to MVP in Year 2?

Tom Brady says Texans QB C.J. Stroud is an example of a great teammate

Alongside Josh Allen, Stroud is currently tied for the second-lowest odds to win the award (+850) as of July 7.

The two trail only Mahomes (+450).

The Texans have surrounded their franchise QB with a few star weapons, as they acquired both Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon via trade this offseason.

They will join an already talented Houston offense that will return Nico Collins, Tank Dell and Dalton Schultz.

