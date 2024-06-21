National Football League
2024-2025 NFL odds: 12 quarterbacks make up the Super Bowl QB bubble
2024-2025 NFL odds: 12 quarterbacks make up the Super Bowl QB bubble

Published Jun. 21, 2024 9:48 a.m. ET

On Thursday's edition of "The Herd," Colin Cowherd was in his quarterback bag.

Cowherd revealed the 12 quarterbacks he believes are in the 2024-2025 Super Bowl bubble, suggesting that there are only two ways to win a Super Bowl. 

"Have Mahomes, Stafford, Brady, Peyton Manning, a next-level superstar, like a really elite all-time guy, or have a talented guy on a rookie contract." 

With that, he divided the 12 QBs into two tiers: superstars and talented QBs on cheaper deals. 

"The upper echelon guys, who are really all-time elite arm talent … those teams are in the Super Bowl bubble," he said.

Let's take a look at his superstar tier.  

SUPERSTARS

Josh Allen
Bills Super Bowl odds: +1200

Joe Burrow
Bengals Super Bowl odds: +1300

Lamar Jackson
Ravens Super Bowl odds: +950

Patrick Mahomes
Chiefs Super Bowl odds: 550

Aaron Rodgers
Jets Super Bowl odds: +2000

Matthew Stafford
Rams Super Bowl Odds: +3000 

Can NFL teams that award their QBs massive contracts win a Super Bowl?

Can NFL teams that award their QBs massive contracts win a Super Bowl?

Now, Cowherd's talented QBs on cheaper deals tier. 

TALENTED QBs ON CHEAPER DEALS

Justin Herbert
Chargers Super Bowl odds: +3500

Jalen Hurts
Eagles Super Bowl odds: +1700

Trevor Lawrence
Jaguars Super Bowl odds: +4500

Jordan Love
Packers Super Bowl odds: +1900

Brock Purdy
49ers Super Bowl odds: +600

C.J. Stroud
Texans Super Bowl odds: +1600

Said Cowherd of his second tier, "The other six are very good quarterbacks, and they are not getting paid yet. … I think Purdy is the least-talented, but he's talented enough, and he's not making a nickel." 

Cowherd also addressed a number of quarterbacks that aren't on the list.

"Jared Goff, who I think is really good, but not in the top six and really, really expensive. … If you pay Tua the bag, or pay Dak the bag, you are immediately eliminated if you look at the last 12 years. … If you pay them, it will avoid chaos, but you are out of the Super Bowl conversation." 

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.

