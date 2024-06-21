2024-2025 NFL odds: 12 quarterbacks make up the Super Bowl QB bubble
On Thursday's edition of "The Herd," Colin Cowherd was in his quarterback bag.
Cowherd revealed the 12 quarterbacks he believes are in the 2024-2025 Super Bowl bubble, suggesting that there are only two ways to win a Super Bowl.
"Have Mahomes, Stafford, Brady, Peyton Manning, a next-level superstar, like a really elite all-time guy, or have a talented guy on a rookie contract."
With that, he divided the 12 QBs into two tiers: superstars and talented QBs on cheaper deals.
"The upper echelon guys, who are really all-time elite arm talent … those teams are in the Super Bowl bubble," he said.
Let's take a look at his superstar tier.
SUPERSTARS
Josh Allen
Bills Super Bowl odds: +1200
Joe Burrow
Bengals Super Bowl odds: +1300
Lamar Jackson
Ravens Super Bowl odds: +950
Patrick Mahomes
Chiefs Super Bowl odds: 550
Aaron Rodgers
Jets Super Bowl odds: +2000
Matthew Stafford
Rams Super Bowl Odds: +3000
Now, Cowherd's talented QBs on cheaper deals tier.
TALENTED QBs ON CHEAPER DEALS
Justin Herbert
Chargers Super Bowl odds: +3500
Jalen Hurts
Eagles Super Bowl odds: +1700
Trevor Lawrence
Jaguars Super Bowl odds: +4500
Jordan Love
Packers Super Bowl odds: +1900
Brock Purdy
49ers Super Bowl odds: +600
C.J. Stroud
Texans Super Bowl odds: +1600
Said Cowherd of his second tier, "The other six are very good quarterbacks, and they are not getting paid yet. … I think Purdy is the least-talented, but he's talented enough, and he's not making a nickel."
Cowherd also addressed a number of quarterbacks that aren't on the list.
"Jared Goff, who I think is really good, but not in the top six and really, really expensive. … If you pay Tua the bag, or pay Dak the bag, you are immediately eliminated if you look at the last 12 years. … If you pay them, it will avoid chaos, but you are out of the Super Bowl conversation."
