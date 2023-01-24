National Football League 2023 Super Bowl MVP odds: Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts favored 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The long, grueling NFL season is coming to an end with only four teams standing before the infamous Super Bowl takes place on February 12. Per usual, the league's best will be in the spotlight, but who will have the best chance to win Super Bowl MVP?

Could it be a familiar name like Patrick Mahomes? Or Super Bowl newcomers like Christian McCaffrey or Jalen Hurts? Can San Francisco's seventh-round rookie quarterback, Brock Purdy, cap off his unlikely Cinderella run with an MVP?

When in doubt, lean on the Super Bowl odds to tell us who has the best chance. Here are the early Super Bowl MVP odds for the 32 players most likely to win as we head into the final two games of the 2022 NFL season (with all odds via FOX Bet).

Odds to win Super Bowl LVII MVP*

Patrick Mahomes: +320 (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Jalen Hurts: +333 (bet $10 to win $43 total)

Joe Burrow: +333 (bet $10 to win $43 total)

Brock Purdy: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Christian McCaffrey: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Ja'Marr Chase: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Deebo Samuel: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Nick Bosa: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

A.J. Brown: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

Devonta Smith: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Jimmy Garoppolo: +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

Haason Reddick: +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

George Kittle: +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

Tee Higgins: +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

Fred Warner: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Miles Sanders: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Isiah Pacheco: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

JuJu Smith-Schuster: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Joe Mixon: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Jerick McKinnon: +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260 total)

Tyler Boyd: +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260 total)

Frank Clark: +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260 total)

Trey Hendrickson: +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260 total)

Dallas Goedert: +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260 total)

Brandon Aiyuk: +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260 total)

*Odds as of 1/24/2023

Looking for a couple of early best bets? FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre has you covered.

Joe Burrow +333

If you are of the belief that Patrick Mahomes is compromised due to the high ankle sprain, then the Bengals are the side this week. Burrow has beaten the Chiefs three straight games, and going to Arrowhead won’t be intimidating.

Grab the value in this number now if you like the Bengals to beat the Chiefs Sunday. If Cincinnati wins, Joe Burrow’s MVP odds in the Super Bowl will be less than +333.

PICK: Joe Burrow +333 (bet $10 to win $43 total) at FOX Bet

Patrick Mahomes 0-3 vs. Joe Burrow, Josh Allen's shortcomings With Patrick Mahomes suffering with a high ankle sprain, Colin and Nick analyze the big matchup.

Long Shot - A.J. Brown +3300

When the Eagles stole A.J. Brown from the Titans, it helped Philly’s offense make the jump to light speed. He’s dominant one-on-one and will certainly have an advantage against the Chiefs or Bengals corners. In fact, it’ll be the biggest mismatch in the game. K.C. and Cincinnati can both have good run defenses, but neither has a great secondary.

You have to go all the way back to Terrell Davis on the Broncos last century to find an RB who was MVP of the Super Bowl. Since Davis, five receivers have captured the award, including Cooper Kupp last year. If you like the Eagles to beat the Niners on Sunday, make this bet now.

PICK: A.J. Brown +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total) at FOX Bet

