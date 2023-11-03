National Football League 2023 NFL Week 9 odds, predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Published Nov. 3, 2023 10:37 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

For those new to this space, if you are looking for some wagers to get in on the NFL action, I have you covered. Nothing makes football better than having a few bucks on the games.

We finished 0-3-1 last, but it's a long season, so let's bounce back this week.

Here are my best bets for the Week 9 slate.

(All times ET Sunday)

Last Week: 0-3-1 (Season: 14-16-1)

Chiefs vs Dolphins (9:30 a.m., NFL Network)

We’ll see if the narrative changes the week, but the Dolphins' struggles with the "good" teams they have faced will continue to be a story until they win one of these games.

You’d have to think after failing to score a touchdown last week in Denver, the Chiefs offense will have a better game, while the Dolphins may find points much harder to come by against one of the better defenses in the league.

PICK: Chiefs (-1.5) to win by more than 1.5 points

Colts @ Panthers (4:05 p.m., CBS)

The Colts defense has made nearly everyone look good this season, and after getting their first win last week, the Panthers have a good chance of making it two in a row.

PICK: Panthers (+2.5) to lose by fewer than 2.5 points (or win outright)

Vikings @ Falcons (1 p.m., FOX and the FOX Sports app)

I'm hopeful this line will climb by Sunday because I’ll grab even more Minnesota. I want no part of laying close to a TD with Atlanta. I don't care if it's Heinecke or Ridder at QB. The Vikings defense is good and should keep a very boring Falcons offense in check.

PICK: Vikings (+4) to lose by fewer than 4 points (or win outright)

Buccaneers @ Texans (1 p.m., CBS)

I wonder if this is the point of the season where teams might have a little tape now on C.J. Stroud, and he has a little rookie lull.

Tampa has struggled mightily on offense in its three-game losing streak. But the only loss the Bucs have against a team not really deemed a power is a field-goal defeat to the Falcons. Their other three losses have come against the Eagles, Lions and Bills. I’ll grab the points here.

PICK: Buccaneers (+2.5) to lose by fewer than 2.5 points (or win outright)

Cowboys vs. Eagles best bets, predictions, odds

SURVIVOR PLAYS

Here is how I'm playing Survivor this week.

Most Selected Pick: Saints

This feels like a week we’re going to get a loss that knocks a lot of people out.

The top choice will likely be the Saints, but I sure wouldn’t want any part of them — even against a bad Bears team. That offense goes into far too many lulls and finds itself in games against teams they shouldn’t be in games with.

Tread Lightly: Falcons

Atlanta will also be a popular pick against Minnesota without Kirk Cousins. But as outlined in my picks, I don't trust that Atlanta offense at all, regardless of QB. Plus, the Vikings defense is pretty good. Tread carefully there.

Top Pick: Browns

My top pick is Cleveland. After blowing the game in Seattle last week, the Browns really need a win, and they get one of the worst teams in the league at home. Clayton Tune gets the start against a salty Browns defense. Every Cardinals' game has pretty much gone the same way. Play tough for a half and then run out of gas in the second half. I wouldn't be surprised if that is the case here as well.

If you are really looking to roll the dice, I present to you the New England Patriots. In come the Washington Commanders sans Chase Young and Montez Sweat. It's not like the Patriots offense is very good, but against a new-look defense that has struggled this season, it might prove to be a very favorable matchup.

Before I leave you, here is the latest episode of my digital show and podcast . We appreciate everyone who has listened and can't wait to provide you with some weekly winners. As a reminder, the college football-focused episodes — presented by Big Noon Kickoff — will be released on Thursdays, while the NFL-themed episodes will drop on Fridays.

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

