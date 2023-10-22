National Football League
2023 NFL Week 8 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game
National Football League

2023 NFL Week 8 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game

Published Oct. 22, 2023 8:33 p.m. ET

Week 8 of the NFL season features the first head-to-head matchup between the top two picks in April's draft.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young was the No. 1 pick, followed by the Houston Texans taking QB C.J. Stroud.

The teams will play at 1 p.m. ET Sunday in North Carolina and the game can be seen on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

The Texans are 3-3 and the Panthers are 0-6. Both teams are coming off a bye.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 8 — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under.

(All times ET)

THURSDAY'S GAME

Buccaneers @ Bills (8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video)

Point spread: Bills -7.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Buccaneers cover)
Moneyline: Bills -374 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.67 total); Buccaneers +294 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $39.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Fri 12:15 AM
AMZN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB
Buffalo Bills
BUF

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Rams @ Cowboys (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Cowboys -6 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Rams cover)
Moneyline: Cowboys -266 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.76 total); Rams +216 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31.60 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 46 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Los Angeles Rams
LAR
Dallas Cowboys
DAL

Vikings @ Packers (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Packers -1.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Vikings cover)
Moneyline: Packers -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Vikings -102 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.80 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Minnesota Vikings
MIN
Green Bay Packers
GB

Saints @ Colts (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Colts -1 (Colts favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Saints cover)
Moneyline: Colts -123 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.13 total); Saints +102 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New Orleans Saints
NO
Indianapolis Colts
IND

Eagles @ Commanders (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Eagles -6 (Eagles favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Commanders cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -263 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.80 total); Commanders +213 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.30 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI
Washington Commanders
WAS

Texans @ Panthers (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Texans -3 (Texans favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Texans -156 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.41 total); Panthers +133 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.30 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Houston Texans
HOU
Carolina Panthers
CAR

Falcons @ Titans (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Falcons -1 (Falcons favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Titans cover)
Moneyline: Falcons -116 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.70 total); Titans -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 37 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Atlanta Falcons
ATL
Tennessee Titans
TEN

Patriots @ Dolphins (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Dolphins -11.5 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 11.5 points, otherwise Patriots cover)
Moneyline: Dolphins -594 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.68 total); Patriots +428 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $52.80 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New England Patriots
NE
Miami Dolphins
MIA

Jets @ Giants (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Jets -3 (Jets favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: Jets -156 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.41 total); Giants +132 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 36.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New York Jets
NYJ
New York Giants
NYG

Jaguars @ Steelers (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Jaguars -1 (Jaguars favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Steelers cover)
Moneyline: Jaguars -127 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.87 total); Steelers +106 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.60 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT

Browns @ Seahawks (4:05 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Seahawks -2.5 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Browns cover)
Moneyline: Seahawks -137 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.30 total); Browns +116 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.60 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:05 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Cleveland Browns
CLE
Seattle Seahawks
SEA

Chiefs @ Broncos (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -8.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Broncos cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -420 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.38 total); Broncos +323 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $42.30 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:25 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
Denver Broncos
DEN

Ravens @ Cardinals (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -8 (Ravens favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: Ravens -389 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.57 total); Cardinals +304 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $40.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:25 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Baltimore Ravens
BAL
Arizona Cardinals
ARI

Bengals @ 49ers (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: 49ers -6 (49ers favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Bengals cover)
Moneyline: 49ers -265 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.77 total); Bengals +213 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31.30 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 46 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:25 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN
San Francisco 49ers
SF

Bears @ Chargers (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Chargers -9 (Chargers favored to win by more than 9 points, otherwise Bears cover)
Moneyline: Chargers -456 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.19 total); Bears +347 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $44.70 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Mon 12:20 AM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Chicago Bears
CHI
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC

MONDAY'S GAME

Raiders @ Lions (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC)

Point spread: Lions -7.5 (Lions favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)
Moneyline: Lions -354 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.82 total); Raiders +277 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $37.70 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

Tue 12:15 AM
ABC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Las Vegas Raiders
LV
Detroit Lions
DET
