2023 NFL Week 8 odds, predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

For those new to this space, if you are looking for some wagers to get in on the action, I have you covered. Nothing makes football better than having a few bucks on the games.

In Week 7, we finished a perfect 3-0, as the Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens all covered or won outright. Now that we are at the almost midpoint of the season, it will only get more exciting from here on out. Anyway, let's stay on the winning side of the ledger in Week 8.

Lastly, here is the latest episode of my digital show and podcast .

Now, let's get into the fun.

Here are my best bets for the Week 8 slate.

﻿Last Week: 3-0 (Season: 14-13)

Las Vegas Raiders @ Detroit Lions (Monday 8:15 ET p.m., ESPN)

I'm expecting the world to be on the Lions Monday night, so you may get a better number if you wait.

This is a bad Raiders team, but if you’re going to give me close to double-digits against a beat-up Lions team, which might press a little bit Monday night after getting throttled in Baltimore, I’ll take those points.

PICK: Raiders: (+9) to lose by fewer than 9 points (or win outright)

Minnesota Vikings @ Green Bay Packers (1 p.m. ET, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Green Bay was awful offensively in Denver, but do we think Kirk Cousins will throw for close to 400 yards again? That's what I thought.

The NFL is a zag when everyone zigs league. People are asking if the Vikings could be a playoff team after Monday’s upset win and are super low on the Packers, who have been involved in four games this year decided by four points or fewer, including three by one or two points.

In a coin-flip game, I’ll side with the home team.

PICK: Packers (+1.5) to lose by fewer than 1.5 points (or win outright)

Eagles vs. Commanders, Vikings at Packers, Raiders at Lions NFL Week 8 Best Bets

Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Commanders (1 p.m. ET, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Jalen Hurts might not be listed on the injury report, but this feels like a good spot to fade the Eagles off a huge emotional spot Sunday night when they blew out the Miami Dolphins.

Washington couldn’t have been any worse than it was in Sunday’s 14-7 loss to the New York Giants, but it nearly upset the Eagles in Philly — and just might have if "Riverboat Ron" had gone for two at the end of regulation.

The Eagles will be a huge public side, and I hope the public’s struggle of a week ago continues here.

PICK: Commanders (+7) to lose by fewer than 7 points (or win outright)

Can Sam Darnold step up for the 49ers if Brock Purdy isn't able to play? | NFL on FOX Pod

Cincinnati Bengals @ San Francisco 49ers (4:25 p.m ET., CBS)



I love the Niners this week. Everyone is jumping ship because they lost a bad weather game in Cleveland, turned the ball over a couple of times and were a little sloppy on defense Monday night.

Gasp! Two straight losses after winning 15 straight regular season games.

Now Brock Purdy, who everyone apparently hates now, is out, and Sam Darnold is in. That's even more of a reason to expect the Niners defense to raise its game after being challenged by Fred Warner.

The Bengals OL hasn’t been great this year, and while they escaped with an ugly win vs. Seattle, I'm still not convinced all is fixed in Cincinnati.

PICK: 49ers (-3.5) to win by more than 3.5 points

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

