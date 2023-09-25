National Football League
2023 NFL Week 4 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game
Published Sep. 25, 2023 10:27 a.m. ET

Week 3 is in the rearview mirror, and Week 4 is on the horizon.

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins (3-0) travel north to Buffalo to take on the 2-1 Bills on Sunday, with first place in the AFC East Division at stake.

Josh Allen and the Bills will look to continue their recent dominance over the Dolphins. Buffalo has won 11 of the past 13 games against Miami, but the Dolphins lead the all-time series 62-56-1.

And then there's a tantalizing matchup of NFL franchises with a combined 11 Super Bowl titles, when the New England Patriots (six championships) play at the Dallas Cowboys (five) at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday (FOX and FOX Sports App).

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 4 — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under. 

All times ET

THURSDAY'S GAME

Lions at Packers (8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video)

Point spread: Lions -1.5 (Lions favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Packers cover)
Moneyline: Lions -124 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.06 total); Packers +106 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.60 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

Fri 12:15 AM
AMZN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Detroit Lions
DET
Green Bay Packers
GB

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Falcons  vs. Jaguars at London (9:30 a.m., ESPN+)

Point spread: Jaguars -3 (Jaguars favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Falcons cover)
Moneyline: Jaguars -158 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.33 total); Falcons +134 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 1:30 PM
ESPN+
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Atlanta Falcons
ATL
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX

Bengals at Titans (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Titans -1.5 (Titans favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Bengals cover)
Moneyline: Titans -130 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.69 total); Bengals +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN
Tennessee Titans
TEN

Rams at Colts (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Rams -1.5 (Rams favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Colts cover)
Moneyline: Rams -112 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.93 total); Colts -104 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.62 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Los Angeles Rams
LAR
Indianapolis Colts
IND

Buccaneers at Saints (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Saints -3 (Saints favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Buccaneers cover)
Moneyline: Saints -164 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.10 total); Buccaneers +138 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.80 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB
New Orleans Saints
NO

Commanders at Eagles (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Eagles -7 (Eagles favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Commanders cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -340 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.94 total); Commanders +275 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Washington Commanders
WAS
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI

Vikings at Panthers (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App

Point spread: Vikings -3 (Vikings favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Vikings -146 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.85 total); Panthers +124 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Minnesota Vikings
MIN
Carolina Panthers
CAR

Dolphins at Bills (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bills -2.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)
Moneyline: Bills -142 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.04 total); Dolphins +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Miami Dolphins
MIA
Buffalo Bills
BUF

Broncos at Bears (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Broncos -3 (Broncos favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Bears cover)
Moneyline: Broncos -144 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.94 total); Bears +122 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Denver Broncos
DEN
Chicago Bears
CHI

Ravens at Browns (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Browns -1.5 (Browns favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Ravens cover)
Moneyline: Browns -120 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Ravens +102 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Baltimore Ravens
BAL
Cleveland Browns
CLE

Steelers at Texans  (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Steelers -3.5 (Steelers favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Texans cover)
Moneyline: Steelers -166 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.02 total); Texans +140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
Houston Texans
HOU

Raiders at Chargers (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Chargers -4.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)
Moneyline: Chargers -210 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.76 total); Raiders +176 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.60 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:05 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Las Vegas Raiders
LV
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC

Patriots at Cowboys (4:25 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Cowboys -7 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Patriots cover)
Moneyline: Cowboys -310 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.23 total); Patriots +250 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $35 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:25 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New England Patriots
NE
Dallas Cowboys
DAL

Cardinals at 49ers (4:25 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: 49ers -14 (49ers favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: 49ers -900 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.11 total); Cardinals +610 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $71 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:25 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Arizona Cardinals
ARI
San Francisco 49ers
SF

Chiefs at Jets (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Point spread: Chiefs -8.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -450 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.22 total); Jets +350 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $45 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Mon 12:20 AM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
New York Jets
NYJ

MONDAY'S GAME

Seahawks at Giants (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC)

Point spread: Seahawks -1.5 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: Seahawks -120 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Giants +102 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

Tue 12:15 AM
ABC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Seattle Seahawks
SEA
New York Giants
NYG
