2023 NFL Week 4 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game
Week 3 is in the rearview mirror, and Week 4 is on the horizon.
Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins (3-0) travel north to Buffalo to take on the 2-1 Bills on Sunday, with first place in the AFC East Division at stake.
Josh Allen and the Bills will look to continue their recent dominance over the Dolphins. Buffalo has won 11 of the past 13 games against Miami, but the Dolphins lead the all-time series 62-56-1.
And then there's a tantalizing matchup of NFL franchises with a combined 11 Super Bowl titles, when the New England Patriots (six championships) play at the Dallas Cowboys (five) at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday (FOX and FOX Sports App).
Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 4 — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under.
All times ET
THURSDAY'S GAME
Lions at Packers (8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video)
Point spread: Lions -1.5 (Lions favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Packers cover)
Moneyline: Lions -124 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.06 total); Packers +106 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.60 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45 points scored by both teams combined
SUNDAY'S GAMES
Falcons vs. Jaguars at London (9:30 a.m., ESPN+)
Point spread: Jaguars -3 (Jaguars favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Falcons cover)
Moneyline: Jaguars -158 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.33 total); Falcons +134 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined
Bengals at Titans (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Titans -1.5 (Titans favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Bengals cover)
Moneyline: Titans -130 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.69 total); Bengals +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined
Rams at Colts (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Rams -1.5 (Rams favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Colts cover)
Moneyline: Rams -112 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.93 total); Colts -104 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.62 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined
Buccaneers at Saints (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Saints -3 (Saints favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Buccaneers cover)
Moneyline: Saints -164 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.10 total); Buccaneers +138 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.80 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined
Commanders at Eagles (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Eagles -7 (Eagles favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Commanders cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -340 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.94 total); Commanders +275 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined
Vikings at Panthers (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App
Point spread: Vikings -3 (Vikings favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Vikings -146 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.85 total); Panthers +124 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined
Dolphins at Bills (1 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Bills -2.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)
Moneyline: Bills -142 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.04 total); Dolphins +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined
Broncos at Bears (1 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Broncos -3 (Broncos favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Bears cover)
Moneyline: Broncos -144 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.94 total); Bears +122 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined
Ravens at Browns (1 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Browns -1.5 (Browns favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Ravens cover)
Moneyline: Browns -120 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Ravens +102 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined
Steelers at Texans (1 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Steelers -3.5 (Steelers favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Texans cover)
Moneyline: Steelers -166 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.02 total); Texans +140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41 points scored by both teams combined
Raiders at Chargers (4:05 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Chargers -4.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)
Moneyline: Chargers -210 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.76 total); Raiders +176 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.60 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined
Patriots at Cowboys (4:25 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Cowboys -7 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Patriots cover)
Moneyline: Cowboys -310 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.23 total); Patriots +250 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $35 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42 points scored by both teams combined
Cardinals at 49ers (4:25 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: 49ers -14 (49ers favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: 49ers -900 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.11 total); Cardinals +610 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $71 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42 points scored by both teams combined
Chiefs at Jets (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
Point spread: Chiefs -8.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -450 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.22 total); Jets +350 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $45 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined
MONDAY'S GAME
Seahawks at Giants (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC)
Point spread: Seahawks -1.5 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: Seahawks -120 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Giants +102 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45 points scored by both teams combined
Nick Chubb's injury is not believed to be career-threatening
Bengals sign veteran QB AJ McCarron to practice squad; Joe Burrow questionable
Travis Kelce downplays Taylor Swift dating rumors — but invites her to Chiefs game
NFL Week 3 Blazin' 5: Can Chargers earn first win? Will Commanders cover?
2023 NFL odds: Green Bay Packers spread bettors have yet to trail in 2023
2023 NFL odds: Bengals, Chargers; Which winless teams still have hope
2024 Super Bowl odds: Updated Week 3 lines; Ravens, Broncos on the move
2023 NFL MVP race, odds: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa new favorite to win award
2023 NFL Week 3 odds, predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
