2023 NFL Week 18 betting recap, odds: Bettors cash in on favorites

No North American sport captures the attention of sports bettors like the NFL.

With multiple games going on at the same time on Sundays, even the most attentive bettor can't keep track of all that is going on in the NFL.

That's why we are here! Every week in this space, we will recap how the weekend went from a betting perspective.

Which bettors had the best NFL Week 18?

It was a good week for bettors who backed the favorites.

Favorites against the spread (ATS) went 10-6 (62.5%). Also hitting at a 62.5% rate were home favorites straight up (SU) and ATS as well as road favorites ATS (all 5-3).

Road teams SU had a winning week, going 9-7 (56.3%).

It was an even week for home and road teams ATS as each went 8-8.

Here's a wrap-up of the week in NFL betting, including SU and ATS records, starting with the Saturday night contests.

Favorites ATS: 10-6

Covered: Steelers, Lions, Packers, Buccaneers, Cowboys, Raiders, Saints, Bills, Bengals, Texans

Did not cover: Patriots, 49ers, Eagles, Seahawks, Chargers, Jaguars

Underdogs ATS: 6-10

Covered: Jets, Giants, Cardinals, Titans, Chiefs, Rams

Did not cover: Vikings, Panthers, Colts, Browns, Dolphins, Falcons, Bears, Commanders, Broncos, Ravens

Home teams ATS: 8-8



Covered: Giants, Lions, Packers, Cardinals, Saints, Bengals, Titans, Raiders

Did not cover: Patriots, Ravens, Panthers, Colts, Commanders, 49ers, Dolphins, Chargers

Road teams ATS: 8-8



Covered: Bills, Steelers, Jets, Buccaneers, Cowboys, Rams, Chiefs, Texans

Did not cover: Vikings, Browns, Eagles, Falcons, Seahawks, Bears, Jaguars, Broncos

Home teams SU: 7-9



Win: Giants, Lions, Packers, Saints, Bengals, Titans, Raiders

Loss: Patriots, 49ers, Ravens, Panthers, Colts, Dolphins, Cardinals, Commanders, Chargers

Road teams SU: 9-7



Win: Jets, Steelers, Bills, Buccaneers, Cowboys, Texans, Chiefs, Rams, Seahawks

Loss: Eagles, Vikings, Jaguars, Broncos, Falcons, Browns, Bears

Home favorites ATS: 5-3



Covered: Lions, Packers, Saints, Bengals, Raiders

Did not cover: Patriots, 49ers, Chargers

Home underdogs ATS: 3-5

Covered: Giants, Cardinals, Titans

Did not cover: Ravens, Panthers, Colts, Dolphins, Commanders

Home favorites SU: 5-3

Win: Lions, Packers, Saints, Bengals, Raiders

Loss: Patriots, 49ers, Chargers

Home underdogs SU: 2-6

Win: Giants, Titans

Loss: Panthers, Ravens, Colts, Dolphins, Cardinals, Commanders

Road favorites ATS: 5-3

Covered: Steelers, Bills, Texans, Buccaneers, Cowboys

Did not cover: Eagles, Seahawks, Jaguars

Road underdogs ATS: 3-5



Covered: Jets, Chiefs, Rams

Did not cover: Vikings, Browns, Falcons, Bears, Broncos

Biggest underdog to cover: Rams (+5 against 49ers)

Biggest underdog to win outright: Rams (+5 against 49ers)



Home Over/Under: 7-9



Over: 49ers, Lions, Saints, Bengals, Commanders, Titans, Raiders

Under: Patriots, Giants, Panthers, Ravens, Colts, Packers, Cardinals, Dolphins, Chargers



Road Over/Under: 7-9

Over: Vikings, Browns, Cowboys, Falcons, Jaguars, Broncos, Rams

Under: Steelers, Jets, Bills, Eagles, Buccaneers, Chiefs, Seahawks, Bears, Texans

