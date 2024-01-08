2023 NFL Week 18 betting recap, odds: Bettors cash in on favorites
No North American sport captures the attention of sports bettors like the NFL.
With multiple games going on at the same time on Sundays, even the most attentive bettor can't keep track of all that is going on in the NFL.
That's why we are here! Every week in this space, we will recap how the weekend went from a betting perspective.
Which bettors had the best NFL Week 18?
RELATED: Sportsbooks have ‘hard to believe’ weekend
It was a good week for bettors who backed the favorites.
Favorites against the spread (ATS) went 10-6 (62.5%). Also hitting at a 62.5% rate were home favorites straight up (SU) and ATS as well as road favorites ATS (all 5-3).
Road teams SU had a winning week, going 9-7 (56.3%).
It was an even week for home and road teams ATS as each went 8-8.
Here's a wrap-up of the week in NFL betting, including SU and ATS records, starting with the Saturday night contests.
Favorites ATS: 10-6
Covered: Steelers, Lions, Packers, Buccaneers, Cowboys, Raiders, Saints, Bills, Bengals, Texans
Did not cover: Patriots, 49ers, Eagles, Seahawks, Chargers, Jaguars
Underdogs ATS: 6-10
Covered: Jets, Giants, Cardinals, Titans, Chiefs, Rams
Did not cover: Vikings, Panthers, Colts, Browns, Dolphins, Falcons, Bears, Commanders, Broncos, Ravens
Home teams ATS: 8-8
Covered: Giants, Lions, Packers, Cardinals, Saints, Bengals, Titans, Raiders
Did not cover: Patriots, Ravens, Panthers, Colts, Commanders, 49ers, Dolphins, Chargers
Road teams ATS: 8-8
Covered: Bills, Steelers, Jets, Buccaneers, Cowboys, Rams, Chiefs, Texans
Did not cover: Vikings, Browns, Eagles, Falcons, Seahawks, Bears, Jaguars, Broncos
Home teams SU: 7-9
Win: Giants, Lions, Packers, Saints, Bengals, Titans, Raiders
Loss: Patriots, 49ers, Ravens, Panthers, Colts, Dolphins, Cardinals, Commanders, Chargers
Road teams SU: 9-7
Win: Jets, Steelers, Bills, Buccaneers, Cowboys, Texans, Chiefs, Rams, Seahawks
Loss: Eagles, Vikings, Jaguars, Broncos, Falcons, Browns, Bears
Home favorites ATS: 5-3
Covered: Lions, Packers, Saints, Bengals, Raiders
Did not cover: Patriots, 49ers, Chargers
Home underdogs ATS: 3-5
Covered: Giants, Cardinals, Titans
Did not cover: Ravens, Panthers, Colts, Dolphins, Commanders
Home favorites SU: 5-3
Win: Lions, Packers, Saints, Bengals, Raiders
Loss: Patriots, 49ers, Chargers
Home underdogs SU: 2-6
Win: Giants, Titans
Loss: Panthers, Ravens, Colts, Dolphins, Cardinals, Commanders
Road favorites ATS: 5-3
Covered: Steelers, Bills, Texans, Buccaneers, Cowboys
Did not cover: Eagles, Seahawks, Jaguars
Road underdogs ATS: 3-5
Covered: Jets, Chiefs, Rams
Did not cover: Vikings, Browns, Falcons, Bears, Broncos
Biggest underdog to cover: Rams (+5 against 49ers)
Biggest underdog to win outright: Rams (+5 against 49ers)
Home Over/Under: 7-9
Over: 49ers, Lions, Saints, Bengals, Commanders, Titans, Raiders
Under: Patriots, Giants, Panthers, Ravens, Colts, Packers, Cardinals, Dolphins, Chargers
Road Over/Under: 7-9
Over: Vikings, Browns, Cowboys, Falcons, Jaguars, Broncos, Rams
Under: Steelers, Jets, Bills, Eagles, Buccaneers, Chiefs, Seahawks, Bears, Texans
Are you going to play a betting trend for the first round of the playoffs? Stay with FOX Sports for the latest on the NFL and other sports.
-
NFL Playoff matchups: Full AFC and NFC brackets
Bill Belichick, Ron Rivera expected to leave Patriots, Commanders after Week 18
2024 NFL Draft order: Every first-round pick as regular season concludes
-
Steelers' T.J. Watt injury is 'best case scenario' says brother JJ Watt
2024 Super Bowl odds: 49ers still favored; Bills move up odds list
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce inactive for Chiefs vs. Chargers
-
Derrick Henry bids goodbye to Titans fans: 'Greatest eight years of my life'
NFL Playoff Format: How does the NFL postseason work?
Packers head to playoffs as NFL's youngest team — and have found yet another franchise QB
-
NFL Playoff matchups: Full AFC and NFC brackets
Bill Belichick, Ron Rivera expected to leave Patriots, Commanders after Week 18
2024 NFL Draft order: Every first-round pick as regular season concludes
-
Steelers' T.J. Watt injury is 'best case scenario' says brother JJ Watt
2024 Super Bowl odds: 49ers still favored; Bills move up odds list
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce inactive for Chiefs vs. Chargers
-
Derrick Henry bids goodbye to Titans fans: 'Greatest eight years of my life'
NFL Playoff Format: How does the NFL postseason work?
Packers head to playoffs as NFL's youngest team — and have found yet another franchise QB