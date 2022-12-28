2023 NFL Postseason odds: Lines for teams to make playoffs
Nine NFL teams have clinched playoff spots heading into Week 17. Eight teams have been eliminated.
That means there are 15 teams battling for the five remaining playoff berths, which should make for a wild final two weeks of the regular season.
Here are the teams who have either wrapped up a playoff spot or have begun making vacation plans:
Teams clinched: Bengals, Bills, Chiefs, Chargers, Cowboys, Eagles, 49ers, Ravens, Vikings
Teams eliminated: Bears, Broncos, Browns, Cardinals, Colts, Falcons, Rams, Texans
Here are the current odds available at FOX Bet for teams with some work to do to make the NFL Playoffs:
AFC
Dolphins (8-7): Yes -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total); No +170 (bet $10 to win $27 total)
Patriots (7-8): Yes +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total); No -667 (bet $10 to win $11.50 total)
Jets (7-8): Yes +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total); No -667 (bet $10 to win $11.50 total)
Steelers (7-8): Yes +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total); No -2000 (bet $10 to win $10.50 total)
Jaguars (7-8): Yes -225 (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); No +175 (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)
Titans (7-8): Yes +165 (bet $10 to win $26.50 total); No -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)
Raiders (6-9): Yes +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total); No N/A
NFC
Giants (8-6-1): Yes -1250 (bet $10 to win $10.80 total); No +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Commanders (7-7-1): Yes +165 (bet $10 to win $26.50 total); No -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)
Buccaneers (7-8): Yes N/A; No +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)
Lions (7-8): Yes +340 (bet $10 to win $44 total); No -500 (bet $10 to win $12 total)
Packers (7-8): Yes +187 (bet $10 to win $28.70 total); No -278 (bet $10 to win $13.60 total)
Seahawks (7-8): Yes +275 (bet $10 to win $37.50 total); No -455 (bet $10 to win $12.20 total)
Panthers (6-9): Yes N/A; No -700 (bet $10 to win $11.43 total)
Saints (6-9): Yes +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total); No -10000 (bet $10 to win $10.10 total)
