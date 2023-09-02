National Football League
2023 NFL odds: Which quarterback will lead the NFL in interceptions?
2023 NFL odds: Which quarterback will lead the NFL in interceptions?

Published Sep. 2, 2023 11:40 a.m. ET

Matthew Stafford (2009) and Baker Mayfield (2018) were the top picks in their respective NFL Drafts. Josh Allen and Dak Prescott each have been to the Pro Bowl twice. Justin Fields, after rushing for 1,143 yards last season, vows to become the first Chicago Bear to throw for 4,000 yards in a season.

Yet the five quarterbacks share a dubious distinction: They each have the shortest odds to lead the NFL in interceptions thrown this season at +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total).

Here's a look at the odds for which quarterback throws the most passes caught by the other team.

ODDS TO LEAD NFL IN INTERCEPTIONS *

Josh Allen, Bills: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Justin Fields, Bears: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Dak Prescott, Cowboys: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Matthew Stafford, Rams: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Joe Burrow, Bengals: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Kirk Cousins, Vikings: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Jordan Love, Packers: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 roral)
Justin Herbert, Chargers: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
C.J. Stroud, Texans: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Mac Jones, Patriots: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Geno Smith, Seahawks: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Anthony Richardson, Colts: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Bryce Young, Panthers: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Derek Carr, Saints: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Sam Howell, Commanders: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Kenny Pickett, Steelers: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Jared Goff, Lions: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
Lamar Jackson, Ravens: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Deshaun Watson, Browns: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Jimmy Garoppolo, Raiders: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Russell Wilson, Broncos: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)
Desmond Ridder, Falcons: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Aaron Rodgers, Jets: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Jalen Hurts, Eagles: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)
Daniel Jones, Giants: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

* odds as of 9/2/2023

Cowboys hold third-best odds to win NFC

Cowboys hold third-best odds to win NFC
Yella Beezy and Allan Cubas join Skip Bayless on Undisputed to discuss the Dallas Cowboys' expectations for the upcoming season.

Prescott led the NFL in picks last season with 15, tied with Houston's Davis Mills. Just behind them were Cousins, Allen and Carr (each threw 14), and not far behind were Rodgers, Mahomes and Burrow (each threw 12).

Prescott entered last season as a +5000 long shot to lead the league in picks, as he had a combined 14 interceptions in his previous two seasons.

He went viral after throwing three interceptions at training camp earlier this month, but FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz said people were overreacting to Prescott's rough day at the offseason offense.

"We know turnovers fluctuate yearly, and Prescott has not been a turnover machine in his career," Schwartz said. "I would not expect him to lead the league in interceptions."

Who do you think will lead the NFL in interceptions thrown this season? Follow FOX Sports for the latest NFL news.

