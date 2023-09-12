National Football League 2023 NFL Odds: Road teams against spread, Unders dominate Week 1 Updated Sep. 12, 2023 6:07 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

It was a fantastic opening week of the NFL season for road teams and bettors who played the Under in the Over/Under.

Including the New York Jets beating the Buffalo Bills 22-16 in overtime at home, road teams against the spread (ATS) and the Under in the Over/Under each went 12-4 in Week 1, a winning percentage of 75%.

The three prime-time games — Lions over Chiefs 21-20 (O/U 54.5), Cowboys over Giants 40-0 (O/U 44.5) and Bills-Jets (O/U 45.5) — hit the Under.

After the visiting Bills lost to the Jets in New Jersey, road teams went 12-4 against the spread (ATS) in Week 1, the best showing for visiting teams in Week 1 in 17 seasons.

Road teams were a respectable 10-6 straight up (SU) in Week 1.

Another interesting betting statistic to come out of the Monday Night Football contest is that Bills quarterback Josh Allen is 56-29 as a starter. And of his 29 defeats, five have come in OT (17%). Allen is 0-5 in OT with the Bills.

