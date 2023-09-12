National Football League
2023 NFL Bad Beats: Without injured Aaron Rodgers, Jets stun favored Bills in OT
Published Sep. 12, 2023

The Aaron Rodgers Era with the Jets got off to a problematic start, but New York bounced back to pull off a 22-16 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

The Jets entered as a two-point underdog and were +108 underdogs (bet $10 to win $20.80 total) on the moneyline entering the game.

That was before Rodgers was injured — they fear it was his Achilles — on the Jets' first series. The Bills led 13-3 at halftime and the Jets were +825 (bet $10 to win $92.50 total) on the moneyline heading into the third quarter.

Here's a breakdown of how the momentum kept shifting late in the game:

The Bills led 13-6 with less than five minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

New York's Garrett Wilson made an early candidate for Catch of the Year on a Zach Wilson pass for a 3-yard touchdown to tie it at 13 with 4:55 to go.

Buffalo was -210 to win (bet $10 to win $14.76 total) and New York was +170 (bet $10 to win $27 total), according to a tweet from BetMGM Data Analyst John Ewing.

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen then lost a fumble on the first play from scrimmage and the Jets recovered at the Bills' 27. In addition to the fumble, Allen finished with three interceptions — all by Jets safety Jordan Whitehead — and had a 62.7 passer rating.

The Jets took a 16-13 lead on Greg Zuerlein's 30-yard field goal with 1:48 to go. The odds swung to the Jets, who were -210 favorites (bet $10 to win $14.76 total) and the Bills were +160 (bet $10 to win $26 total), according to a tweet from Ewing.

Buffalo overcame an offensive pass interference penalty to march down the field, powered by completions from Allen to Stefon Diggs for 15 and 10 yards.

Tyler Bass — with help from a kicker's best friend or worst enemy, the upright (depending on which way the football bounces) — kicked a 50-yard field goal as time expired to force OT.

The Jets were +130 on the moneyline (bet $10 to win $23 total) and the Bills were -165 (bet $10 to win $16.06 total) heading into OT.

Buffalo won the toss but could not pick up a first down on three plays and punted.

Undrafted free agent rookie Xavier Gipson returned the punt 65 yards for the game-winning touchdown, setting off celebrations among Jets fans everywhere, and bettors who played New York on the moneyline and with the two-point spread.

Among the people who took Buffalo's loss the hardest was this bettor, who was hoping to profit $215,582.31.

