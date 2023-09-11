National Football League Bills vs. Jets live updates: Aaron Rodgers out with an ankle injury Updated Sep. 11, 2023 9:19 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Aaron Rodgers' much-anticipated debut with the New York Jets went sideways in a hurry on Monday night.

The Jets were hosting the Buffalo Bills as the AFC East rivals closed out Week 1 action. But Rodgers, expected to provide a boost to take the Jets to the next level, left with an injury in the first quarter. Rodgers was seen leaving the team's X-ray room with a boot on his foot. X-rays were negative, but Rodgers will not return to the game.

Here are the top plays from the Monday night contest.

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

ADVERTISEMENT

Improvisations

Stefon Diggs was the man on this scoring drive for Buffalo, making defenders miss on this grab for a first down, before hauling in Buffalo's first TD of the season. On the TD play, it was Allen who pulled some signature scrambling, before finding Diggs in the end zone.

Go Breece go!

83 yards! That's how far Breece Hall traveled after busting through the middle of the line, and zooming off down the sideline. The Jets were held at bay in the red zone though, and settled for a chip shot field goal to even the score at three.

Picked!

The Bills began taking deep shots in the second quarter, but the Jets' D came up big again, courtesy of this interception by Jordan Whitehead.

Not in our house!

You could've heard a pin drop in MetLife after Rodgers' injury, but the Jets' defense rallied in a major way to help hold Buffalo to three points on its next drive.

Rodgers goes down

Aaron Rodgers left the game five minutes into the first quarter after being sacked by Leonard Floyd. Rodgers was carted off the field with an ankle injury, and is questionable to return.

He's back!

Jets fans absolutely loved this one. On the first play from scrimmage, Breece Hall made his mark with a 26-yard scamper.

Pregame scene

Ode to America

MetLife Stadium was perhaps as loud as we've heard it as Rodgers entered the field, and gave way to a momentous national anthem.

Celebs are out!

Multiple stars, including Justin Timberlake, Method Man and Sexxy Red were on the sidelines for the big matchup.

Hearts for No. 3

After nearly losing his life last season, Damar Hamlin is back for the Buffalo Bills. Hamlin is listed as inactive for the game.

We will remember

On the 22nd anniversary of 9/11, several tributes were conducted to honor those affected by the events.

Enter Mr. Rodgers

Hey, Aaron Rodgers. Welcome to New York.

What a view

There's nothing like a Northeastern sunset. The view at MetLife did not disappoint.

Hair Allen

A lot of things will debut tonight at MetLife, including Josh Allen's new flow.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Buffalo Bills New York Jets

Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

share