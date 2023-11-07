National Football League 2023 NFL odds: Dallas Cowboys still in Super Bowl mix despite Eagles loss Published Nov. 7, 2023 5:52 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Dallas traveled to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in Week 9 of the NFL season, an all-NFC East showdown that featured two of the best teams in the league.

So it was fitting that the final result — Philadelphia 28, Dallas 23 — came down to mere inches. That's how Cowboys Insider Dave Helman described the outcome on the NFL on FOX Podcast earlier this week.

"The margin of error was so slim in this game that it hurts to think about," Helman said.

" … This is why the details matter …. Maybe, I don't know, a foot and a half total ends this game in a Dallas victory."

While America's Team ended up being on the losing end of last week's matchup, the chance that the Cowboys make noise in the postseason is still alive — at least on the oddsboard.

At FanDuel Sportsbook, their Super Bowl futures are currently sitting at +1100 after entering the season at +1600.

Also at FanDuel, Dak Prescott & Co. are third on board to win the NFC at +500 behind the Eagles (+200) and the San Francisco 49ers (+270).

And to win the NFC East, they're second at +500 behind odds-on favorite Philly at -600.

Eagles showed they are the better team in 28-23 win vs. Cowboys

According to NFC East reporter Ralph Vacchiano, with Prescott at the helm and playing the way he did in Week 9 (29-for-44 passing, 374 yards, 3 TDs), Dallas will be in the Super Bowl conversation.

"Prescott was the best player on the field, on either team, in the Cowboys' 28-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles , " Vacchiano wrote. "He was mostly incredible, especially in the fourth quarter when he tried to lead a furious comeback.

"And he proved he is absolutely good enough to win the big game — even if the scoreboard shows this was just another big game that he lost."

Speaking of Dak, his MVP odds currently sit at +5000 — 13th on the list behind players like Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes, who are locked in a three-way tie at the top at +350.

