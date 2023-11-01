National Football League 2023 NFL odds: Can A.J. Brown win Offensive Player of the Year? Published Nov. 1, 2023 1:01 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown is having a historic statistical run.

Can he make a run toward winning Offensive Player of the Year?

Brown set the NFL record Sunday with his sixth consecutive game of at least 125 receiving yards. Brown is doing something Jerry Rice, the Hall of Famer considered the gold standard for receivers, never did.

Brown will try to extend his streak against the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday (FOX and the FOX Sports App).

Here are Brown's statistics from his historic run:

Sept. 25 @ Buccaneers: 9 catches, 131 yards, 14.6 yards per catch, 0 TDs

Oct. 1 vs. Commanders: 9 catches, 175 yards, 19.4 YPC, 2 TDs

Oct. 8 @ Rams: 6 catches, 127 yards, 21.2 YPC, 0 TDs

Oct. 15 @ Jets: 7 catches, 131 yards, 18.7 YPC, 0 TDs

Oct. 22 vs. Dolphins: 10 catches, 137 yards, 13.7 YPC, 1 TD

Oct. 29 @ Commanders: 8 catches, 130 yards, 16.3 YPC, 2 TDs

Are the Eagles the best team in the NFL through Week 8?

Brown broke a tie with two former Detroit Lions — Pat Studstill in 1966 and Calvin Johnson in 2012 — who topped 125 yards in five straight games.

Brown was asked after his latest standout performance if anybody can stop him.

"I don't want to say that. I'm extremely blessed. ... I'm just trying to take advantage of every single opportunity and enjoy the game and have fun, and that's what I've bene doing," Brown said. "My teammates have been pushing me each and every day in practice. We're challenging each other and most importantly, we're getting these wins."

What are Brown's odds for winning the league's most prestigious award for offensive players?

NFL OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR ODDS: *

Tyreek Hill, Dolphins WR: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Christian McCaffrey, 49ers RB: +160 (bet $10 to win $26 total)

A.J. Brown, Eagles WR: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals WR: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Travis Kelce, Chiefs TE: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Stefon Diggs, Bills WR: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins QB: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Lamar Jackson, Ravens QB: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Travis Etienne Jr., Jaguars RB: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Jalen Hurts, Eagles QB: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs QB: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

* odds as of 11/1/2023

Ponder this: Only eight other players had six or more 125-yard receiving games in their entire Eagles career. Brown has six in a span of 35 days.

FOX Sports NFL Analyst Mark Schlereth was in the broadcast booth for the Eagles-Commanders game on Sunday and said that the connection between Brown and his QB will be difficult to combat.

"He and his quarterback in Jalen Hurts are so connected — I think that's a big part of it," Schlereth said. "And then he's so physical, and just goes out and snatches the ball out of the air and takes it away from people. He's having a phenomenal season so far. He is a treat to watch."

Do you think Brown can extend his streak to seven games? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news in the NFL and other sports.

