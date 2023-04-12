National Football League 2023 NFL Draft odds: Texas Tech star Tyree Wilson's odds on the move, best bet Published Apr. 12, 2023 4:23 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL Draft is less than two weeks away, and news of all sorts comes with that. Just this week, we've seen Bryce Young become the betting favorite for the top pick, discussions on how high Bijan Robinson will be selected and questions about potential picks being traded away for veterans.

Not to be lost in all that news is a player that, like Travon Walker last year, is flying up the draft boards.

Who is that player?

The biggest riser on odds boards for this upcoming draft in betting circles is Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson.

The latest FOX Sports mock has Wilson going seventh to the Las Vegas Raiders with the No. 7 pick.

"The Raiders pass on Will Levis for a young pass-rusher to pair with Maxx Crosby," FOX Sports NFL analyst Geoff Schwartz wrote. "In a division featuring Patrick Mahomes , Justin Herbert and Russell Wilson , having players who can hit the quarterback is a premium."

However, many sportsbooks now believe that the seventh pick is far too low for the edge rusher, a position highly coveted in the league.

Multiple connections are humming about Wilson's size and strength, and it makes total sense. It's not every day that you see a 6-foot-6, 270-pound monster leap off the film as he does. One source told me yesterday I shouldn't be surprised if Wilson went second overall.

I'm not exactly there, but it's not impossible.

Wilson has been bet from 20-1 to 7-1 to be the second overall pick at multiple sportsbooks, and that's nothing to bat your eyes at. I prefer the markets like Wilson to be a top-five pick at 3-1 or be the first defensive player off the board at 7-1. His upside is very tough to ignore, and league insiders like Daniel Jeremiah have chronicled his recent rise.

FanDuel is currently dealing Wilson and Alabama star Will Anderson at +200 to be the fifth overall pick, which also speaks volumes. Many mock pundits believe Anderson is the best defensive prospect in the draft, yet his stock in the betting markets is trending in the wrong direction.

Sure, you need a quarterback to win in the modern-day NFL, but I'm just not sold that there are multiple superstars in this specific class. And neither is the betting market.

There's no need to reach for a quarterback when guys like Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Shedeur Sanders and Quinn Ewers are all waiting in the wings next year.

I still believe there's solid value in Wilson going top five at 3-1.

As always, I like to put my money where my mouth is.

