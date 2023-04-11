National Football League No. 1 pick odds on move for 2023 NFL Draft, Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud now co-favorites Updated Apr. 11, 2023 1:51 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

With the NFL Draft a little more than two weeks away, fans and bettors are getting even more invested in which players will get selected near or at the top of the odds board. There's particular enthusiasm for where a couple of top quarterback prospects — C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young — will land.

In fact, from a betting perspective, Stroud and Young have been in a bit of a back-and-forth battle.

Young was the clear betting favorite to be the first pick when the odds first dropped. Then at the beginning of April, Ohio State Buckeye C.J. was sitting alone atop the odds board for his name to get called first on draft night.

Now, sixteen days out from the big day, Bryce has either eclipsed his college QB cohort or is tied with him at most sportsbooks.

At FOX Bet, it's the latter.

"Odds have fluctuated, but they currently sit with Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud as co-favorites to go first to the Panthers (-120 each)," explained Matthew Griffe, FOX Bet Trading Operations Associate. "The market has put the No. 1 pick as a two-man race between Young and Stroud, with equal backing on both to this point in the process."

At FanDuel, however, there is no tie; Young's odds to come off the board at No. 1 are -250, and Stroud sits at +175. At DraftKings, Bryce has even shorter odds, where he sits at -300 to go first overall, while C.J. is currently +210.

Let's dive into why these two outstanding college QBs are in such a tight race to get drafted first on Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Bryce Young: -120 at FOX Bet to get drafted No. 1 overall

The Pasadena native took his talents from the West Coast to the SEC and made an indelible mark on Alabama football. During Young's sophomore season in 2021, he passed for 4,872 yards and 47 touchdowns and threw only seven interceptions. That productive year earned the signal-caller a Heisman and the Manning Award, among other individual accolades. The 2021 campaign ended with him leading Alabama to the College Football Playoff (CFP), where the Tide lost 33-18 to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Young's production declined last year in 2022, but he still managed to pass for 3,328 yards and 32 touchdowns. There was speculation that Bryce's 6-foot height — which is on the shorter end of the spectrum favorable for NFL QBs — would be a detriment to his first-overall draft odds. However, his ability to scramble and play-making abilities with his arm has helped him stay in the conversation as the player with the best odds of getting drafted first overall.

C.J. Stroud: -120 at FOX Bet to get drafted No. 1 overall

Ohio State's incredible 2022 season would not have been possible without C.J. Stroud's talent carrying the team weekly. A native Californian like his betting-odds buddy, Stroud threw for 3,688 yards last year, and his 41 TD passes were second-best in college football. And Stroud rode his charmed season all the way to New York for the Heisman trophy ceremony and then back down south to the CFP semifinal Peach Bowl.

Unfortunately, Stroud came up on the losing end of both.

The QB finished third in Heisman voting, and he and his Buckeyes lost the Peach Bowl to the eventual back-to-back national champion Bulldogs. But a category where he is winning is size.

At 6-foot-3 and 218 pounds, C.J.'s height and weight are ideal for an NFL quarterback. And last season, he especially made a name for himself as a polished pocket passer who can scramble to score when needed.

Will the Tide top the day by having the first player get drafted overall with Bryce Young? Or will the Buckeyes' Stroud be the Belle of the ball? Head to FOX Bet to get your wagers in now.

