National Football League 2023 NFL Bad Beats: Overturned fumble helps Dolphins score late, top Chargers Updated Sep. 10, 2023 10:33 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

A replay review late in the game and a penalty just before halftime of the Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers NFL game on Sunday ended up haunting Chargers bettors.

The Dolphins rallied for a 36-34 victory behind quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and receiver Tyreek Hill.

The Chargers, a 3-point favorite and -164 on the moneyline (bet $10 to win $16.10 total), led 34-30 with fewer than four minutes remaining when things unraveled.

RELATED: NFL Week 1 top plays

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the details on how the game played out for bettors:

The teams traded field goals in the fourth quarter as the Chargers led 34-30 with just four minutes left in the game.

On second down from the Miami 25, Tagovailoa appeared to complete a short pass to running back Salvon Ahmed, who fumbled. Linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. returned it 24 yards for an apparent touchdown, but a replay review called it an incomplete pass.

Given a reprieve, Tagovailoa completed a pass for a 47-yard gain to Hill on the next play.

Five plays later, the duo teamed up for a 4-yard touchdown with 1 minute, 45 seconds to go.

However, Miami missed the extra point, giving Chargers moneyline bettors hope for a win with a late field goal.

Those hopes were dashed as Justin Herbert was sacked twice and was called for intentional grounding.

An overlooked key play in the betting result came late in the first half.

After the Chargers tied it at 17 on Cameron Dicker's 50-yard field goal, the Dolphins took over at their 25 with 9 seconds remaining.

What can happen in 9 seconds? Plenty.

Tagovailoa completed a pass for 22 yards and the Dolphins got out of bounds at their 47 with 2 seconds left. Miami got into field-goal range when Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson was called for pass interference on a deep pass on what would have been the final play of the half.

Jason Sanders then kicked a 41-yard field goal to give Miami a 20-17 halftime lead.

Follow FOX Sports for the latest gambling odds and news!

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share