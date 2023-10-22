National Football League
2023 NFL Bad Beats: Colts moneyline backers rue Browns' late, fourth-down TD
Published Oct. 22, 2023 6:27 p.m. ET

Down five points on the road with your backup quarterback taking snaps with less than three minutes remaining?

No problem for QB P.J. Walker and Cleveland Browns moneyline bettors against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Browns backers on the moneyline (-182, bet $10 to win $15.49 total) cashed in as Cleveland scored the winning touchdown on fourth-and-goal with 15 seconds to go for a back-and-forth 39-38 win over the Colts.

Colts moneyline bettors (+153, bet $10 to win $25.30 total) failed to cash in.

Here's how the game unfolded during the frantic final minutes.

The Browns led 30-21 early in the third quarter before withstanding Indianapolis scoring 17 of the final 26 points to pay off for moneyline bettors.

The Colts (3.5-point underdogs) took a 38-33 lead on Gardner Minshew's 75-yard touchdown pass to Michael Pittman with 5:38 to go.

Walker, playing in place of injured Deshaun Watson (concussion protocol), completed a 30-yard pass to Elijah Moore on third-and-10 for 30 yards.

The Colts recovered a fumble with 47 seconds left, but the play was wiped out by an illegal contact penalty.

Given a second life with time running out and facing fourth-and-goal from the Colts 1, Kareem Hunt scored on a run up the middle to make it 39-38.

The Browns improved to 4-2 after their third win in four games. The Colts are 3-4 after their third loss in four games.

Indianapolis bettors who took the 3.5 points covered.

