National Football League Cooper Kupp believes Rams "can be dangerous," make a run with their talented rookies Updated Oct. 22, 2023 1:38 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp began the season on the injured reserve list with a hamstring injury up until making his debut two weeks ago. While he was sidelined, Kupp was encouraged by the production he saw from the team's rookies, which convinced him that the Rams can make a run this season.

"It's hard [not being able to play]," Kupp said in an interview with former Super Bowl champion receiver and "FOX NFL Kickoff" host Julian Edelman. "But I was truly just enthusiastic and excited to see these guys go out there and play the way they were."

Puka Nacua, a fifth-round pick in this year's draft, was one of the receivers who stepped up during Kupp's absence. This season, the rookie receiver is tied for a league-leading 50 receptions for 598 yards and two touchdowns.

Nacua's remarkable production is one example that supports Kupp's belief that the Rams can be special with this group of rookies.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Man, if we could get a few of these rookies to come be a part of this thing and do their job, shoot, we could be dangerous," Kupp said.

When Kupp was eventually cleared to play in Week 5 against the Philadelphia Eagles, the former Super Bowl MVP didn't miss a beat. Kupp hauled in eight receptions on 12 targets for 118 yards, as his connection with quarterback Matthew Stafford was immediately re-established.

"It helps when your quarterback is really good," Kupp said. "Matthew wants to be a part of you winning your route, he wants to be a part of your success."

Kupp and Stafford successfully brought a Lombardi Trophy to Los Angeles during their first season together in 2021. With Kupp back on the field, the pair will look to make a playoff push, along with the help of the team's talented rookies.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share