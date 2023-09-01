National Football League 2023 AFC West Over/Under win total odds, predictions, picks Updated Sep. 1, 2023 3:56 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

September's presence and the air turning crisp can only mean one thing … NFL football is back!

Now that sportsbooks have dropped Over/Under win totals for every team in the league, it's time to dive into the fun and look at the numbers from a betting perspective.

Who in the AFC West can eclipse their win total this season?

Check below to see how our FOX Sports talent sees the division playing out this season.

Kansas City Chiefs

Over/Under: 11.5

Prediction: The Chiefs have won at least 12 games in five straight seasons, so why would this season be any different? The Chiefs have the MVP back at quarterback. The offensive line looks to be the best they’ve had in this run of winning seasons. While there’s no superstar at receiver, the Chiefs might have the deepest wide receiver room since Andy Reid got to town. I have questions about the Chiefs' pass rush, but their linebackers and secondary are legit. Yes, the Chiefs have a tough schedule, but they always do. I’d take the Chiefs Over their win total. — Geoff Schwartz

Denver Broncos

Over/Under: 8.5

Prediction: This is an extremely difficult team to project, given how far Russell Wilson fell last year. If Sean Payton vaults him back to being a top-10 QB, are they a playoff team? They should be. They caught some scheduling breaks including three straight road games post-bye, but only against Houston, the Chargers and the Lions. Denver could start 3-1 before back-to-back games against Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes (on a short week). — Jason McIntyre

Las Vegas Raiders

Over/Under: 6.5

Prediction: Death by division feels way too likely for this bunch. Facing Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Russell Wilson twice apiece is about as tough as it gets, and on top of that, Pro Football Focus says the Raiders have the fifth-toughest schedule in football. Woof. The odds are against Jimmy Garoppolo staying healthy, and Josh McDaniels is 17-28 as a head coach. — Sam Panayotovich

Los Angeles Chargers

Over/Under: 9.5

Prediction: The roster has 12-win talent, but the division remains brutal, and I still have questions about coach Brandon Staley, who blew a 27-0 lead in a playoff loss to Jacksonville. Four of their first six opponents made the playoffs last season, and the late December slate features the Bills, Broncos and Chiefs. How much of a bump does offensive coordinator Kellen Moore give them? If the offensive line and Joey Bosa are healthy, the ceiling is the Super Bowl and your Over bet should cash. It’s probably wise to pass, but I can’t quit Justin Herbert. — Jason McIntyre

