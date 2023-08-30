National Football League 2023 AFC East Over/Under win total odds, predictions, picks Published Aug. 30, 2023 12:04 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

September's presence, mere days away, and the air turning crisp can only mean one thing … NFL football is back, baby!

Now that sportsbooks have dropped Over/Under win totals for every team in the league, it's time to dive into the fun and look at the numbers from a betting perspective.

Who in the AFC East can eclipse their win total this season?

Check below to see how our FOX Sports talent sees the division playing out this season.

Buffalo Bills

Over/Under: 10.5

Prediction: If you can get past what you last saw from them — a listless 27-10 home playoff loss to the Bengals — then you can remember the dominant regular season that featured four wins by 20-plus points. But I just don’t love the offensive line or the Jets adding Aaron Rodgers. And there are questions about two aging safeties and the loss of their leading tackle, Tremaine Edmunds. With Josh Allen’s contract spiking after this year, you can hear the Super Bowl window closing. I lean to the Bills going under their win total. — Jason McIntyre

Miami Dolphins

Over/Under: 9.5

Prediction: Every year, I’ll take a chance on some alternative win totals — where you can take the Over 10.5 for plus money. The Dolphins are one of those teams, given how potentially great they can be if quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is healthy. They went 8-3 in games he started and finished, but things didn’t go as well with Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson. The defense should be improved under Vic Fangio; the offensive line can only improve. Having to play three of their first four games on the road, including games against Justin Herbert, Bill Belichick and Josh Allen, puts them in a tough spot, as does closing the season against three teams expected to be jockeying for playoff predictions — Dallas, Baltimore and Buffalo. You ultimately either trust Tua’s health or you don’t. — Jason McIntyre

Jets vs. Bills highlight Nick Wright, Chris Broussard's AFC East predictions Nick Wright and Chris Broussard share their AFC East predictions, including whether the New York Jets or Buffalo Bills will win the division.

New York Jets

Over/Under: 9.5

Prediction: Yes, the betting public — most notably the big Jets fan base wagering in New York and New Jersey — is brimming with confidence. Perhaps with good reason, now having Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. But I feel public expectations of this team are too high in a division from which it’ll be tough to get into the postseason. Sharp bettor Randy McKay said a tough overall schedule and questionable offensive line have him on the Jets Under 9.5. So I’ll take that bet, as well, at plus money (+110) from The SuperBook. — Patrick Everson

New England Patriots

Over/Under: 7.5

Prediction: How many games will New England win in the suddenly loaded AFC East? You can kiss the Over goodbye if you answer with less than two. Buffalo, Miami and New York all have better rosters, and I wonder how low this already-low total would be if Bill Belichick wasn’t roaming the sidelines. He’s the one coach across the four major professional sports who seems to circumvent his team’s talent. Quarterback Mac Jones should be better with offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, but the lack of playmakers on this roster is glaring. Oh, and the Patriots are only favored three times this upcoming season. — Sam Panayotovich

