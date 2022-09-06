National Football League 2022 NFL MVP odds: Josh Allen, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes favorites 1 day ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 NFL season is upon us! While fans debate who will win the Super Bowl, what about discussing who will be the best player?

So let's take a look at one of the more popular player bets — this season's NFL Most Valuable Player award.

Here are the lines for some early favorites to win the 2022 NFL MVP award.

ODDS TO WIN 2022 NFL MVP ODDS (via FOX Bet) *



Notable Quarterbacks

Josh Allen : +700 ( bet $10 to win $80 total )

Patrick Mahomes : +800 ( bet $10 to win $90 total )

Tom Brady: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Justin Herbert : +1000 ( bet $10 to win $110 total )

Aaron Rodgers : +1000 ( bet $10 to win $110 total )

Joe Burrow : +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Russell Wilson +1400 ( bet $10 to win $150 total )

Matthew Stafford +1600 ( bet $10 to win $170 total )

Dak Prescott +18000 ( bet $10 to win $190 total )

Kyler Murray +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Lamar Jackson +2200 ( bet $10 to win $230 total )

Jalen Hurts: +2800 ( bet $10 to win $290 total )

Trey Lance: +2800 ( bet $10 to win $290 total )

Derek Carr: +3000 ( bet $10 to win $310 total )

Deshaun Watson: +4000 ( bet $10 to win $410 total )

Kirk Cousins: +5000 ( bet $10 to win $510 total )

Tua Tagovailoa: +5000 ( bet $10 to win $510 total )

Matt Ryan: +5000 ( bet $10 to win $510 total )

Mac Jones: +5000 ( bet $10 to win $510 total )

Teddy Bridgewater: +5000 ( bet $10 to win $510 total )

Trevor Lawrence: +6000 ( bet $10 to win $610 total )

Mitch Trubisky: +8000 ( bet $10 to win $810 total )

Jameis Winston: +8000 ( bet $10 to win $810 total )

Drew Lock: +10000 ( bet $10 to win $1.010 total )

Justin Fields: +10000 ( bet $10 to win $1,010 total )

Carson Wentz: +10000 ( bet $10 to win $1,010 total )

Baker Mayfield: +10000 ( bet $10 to win $1,010 total )

Marcus Mariota: +10000 ( bet $10 to win $1,010 total )

Mason Rudolph: +10000 ( bet $10 to win $1,010 total )

Zach Wilson: +12500 ( bet $10 to win $1,260 total )

Jared Goff: +12500 ( bet $10 to win $1,260 total )

Ryan Tannehill: +12500 ( bet $10 to win $1,260 total )

Daniel Jones: +12500 ( bet $10 to win $1,260 total )

Jimmy Garoppolo: +15000 ( bet $10 to win $1,510 total )

Notable Non-QBs:

RB Jonathan Taylor : +5000 ( bet $10 to win $510 total )

RB Derrick Henry: +6600 ( bet $10 to win $670 total )

WR Cooper Kupp : +8000 ( bet $10 to win $810 total )

WR Deebo Samuel: +12500 ( bet $10 to win $1,260 total )

RB Alvin Kamara: +15000 ( bet $10 to win $1,510 total )

WR Ja'Marr Chase : +15000 ( bet $10 to win $1,510 total )

RB Christian McCaffrey: +15000 ( bet $10 to win $1,510 total )

RB Dalvin Cook : +15000 ( bet $10 to win $1,510 total )

LB T.J. Watt : +20000 ( bet $10 to win $2,010 total )

RB Saquon Barkley: +20000 ( bet $10 to win $2,010 total )

DT Aaron Donald : +20000 ( bet $10 to win $2,010 total )

RB Ezekiel Elliot: +25000 ( bet $10 to win $2,510 total )

*Odds as of 9/5/2022

Will Aaron Donald become the first defensive player to win the award since Lawrence Taylor? Will Cooper Kupp keep his postseason dominance going?

"It’s so hard to push anyone to bet a non-QB. I think if you do, you are better off betting it in-season," longtime oddsmaker Jacob Blangsted-Barnor said. "You can usually get a non-QB that is surging at still a big price."

Can Josh Allen or Justin Herbert earn a seat at the elite table with an MVP trophy? Will Aaron Rodgers become just the second player — and perhaps, second Green Bay Packers' QB after Brett Favre — to win the award back-to-back-to-back?

"When it comes to QBs, it's an interesting one because a player like Mahomes or Brady may give you the consistency, but they’ve set their bar so high that they probably need a better season than most," Blangsted-Barnor said. "The QB bias is real for this award and for good reason, the award is called Most Valuable Player, and it's tough to ever argue a top skill player is as valuable as a QB."

As always, it will be a fun race. And if you are throwing a few bucks down on the award, be sure to head over to FOX Bet to place your wagers.

For more, from gambling-friendly schedules featuring live, updating odds to expert analysis and the day's most-bet games, check out the all-new "NFL Odds" section on the FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com!

