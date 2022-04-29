National Football League 2022 NFL Draft: Why this QB class failed to impress teams 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Bucky Brooks

FOX Sports NFL Analyst

The 2022 NFL Draft has kicked off, and there are already plenty of lessons to be learned from how general managers and team-builders handled the first round.

From the latest trends to how the teams really felt about certain positions in the 2022 class, the league gave us a few answers to some of the questions that captivated our minds leading up to the draft.

After taking everything from the Day 1 into consideration, here are five thoughts on the 2022 draft.

1. Teams did not buy into the 2022 quarterback class

Despite the mock draft buzz suggesting that quarterbacks could fly off the boards within the first 10 picks, the league let us know that it did not believe there were any franchise-caliber prospects in the class.

Although the Steelers selected Kenny Pickett at No. 20 overall, preventing a total shutout at the position, the rest of the class did not crack the first round.

The lukewarm QB reception represents an accurate assessment of the group based on its talent and long-term potential compared to the young quarterbacks around the league.

With Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Kyler Murray, Justin Herbert, Mac Jones and others flashing all-star potential early in their careers, it is hard to suggest that the 2022 quarterback class features any signal-callers with the raw ability to challenge any of them in a shootout. That is not a dismissal of their games or collegiate résumés, but this year’s group features more game managers than playmakers, and it is harder to win a title with a manager at the helm.

Perhaps this class will surprise the football world with a few quarterbacks eventually outplaying their draft status early, but I believe league executives wisely avoided over-drafting QBs who did not merit Day 1 consideration.

2. Wideouts are no longer a luxury item

NFL executives will let you know exactly how they feel about the team-building process through the positions that are prioritized on draft day. With six wideouts going in the first round Thursday, the league is letting everyone know that wide receiver is now viewed as a marquee position.

While the NFL has become a passing league over the past 20-plus years, wideouts have never been viewed as essential items until the past few seasons. This offseason, in particular, the money paid out to receivers has shown that league executives have changed the way that they view pass-catchers. As the money has started to creep above the $20 million mark for premier WR1s, the position has become one of the essential assets on any team.

The Day 1 run on wideouts — with Drake London, Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Jameson Williams, Jahan Dotson and Treylon Burks coming off the board within the first 18 picks — showed the football world that teams not only covet blue-chip pass-catchers, but also that they are willing to make aggressive moves to grab a playmaker with big-play skills.

The way the first round played out only confirms how the position has become a must-have spot for teams attempting to build championship squads.

3. Fortune favors the bold

If teams are unable to address a pressing need with a draft pick, they are showing a willingness to trade marquee picks to acquire established, blue-chip players.

The Eagles and Cardinals aggressively dealt first-round picks to land a couple of Pro Bowl wideouts in A.J. Brown and Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, respectively.

While we can debate whether each pass-catcher is a top-five talent at the position, it is hard to dismiss their accolades as all-star performers when evaluating the "why" behind each move.

The Eagles wanted an established WR1 to help their young quarterback evolve while also setting the pecking order in the wide receiver room. With A.J. Brown in the lineup, the Eagles now have a variety of players possessing different skills to create a more balanced passing game.

In Arizona, the arrival of Marquise Brown reunites the Oklahoma standout with his college quarterback; Kyler Murray and Brown torched the Big 12 as a big-play combination. The instant chemistry and connectivity between the passer and playmaker should help the Cardinals’ offense become more dynamic and explosive, with DeAndre Hopkins already in the fold. With more speed and athleticism around an established All-Pro, the game should become easier for everyone in the Cardinals’ offensive lineup.

4. Does defense win championships?

If the draft is an indicator on how the league sets trends, we should prepare to see more teams prioritize defense this season. The first five picks off the board were defenders, with three pass rushers and a pair of corners included in the mix. The heavy emphasis on pass rush and coverage is a direct response to the league’s pass-centric offensive emphasis.

With teams increasingly relying on quarterbacks and receivers to drive the offense, team-builders are now stockpiling defenders with disruptive potential. Whether that involves knocking the quarterback down or smothering receivers on the perimeter, teams are adding firepower to their defensive lineups to neutralize the top offenses in football.

That’s why it is not a coincidence that 12 passing-game defenders (five pass rushers and seven defensive backs) went off the board in Round 1. A pair of swift linebackers were also plucked.

The emphasis on upgrading the defensive talent that directly impacts the passing game suggests teams are making adjustments to slow down these high-powered aerial attacks this season.

5. Pass protection matters

Despite the defensive resurgence, the theme of building around the passing game continues with teams using top picks on offensive tackles. Although having five first-round picks spent on offensive tackles falls short of the NFL record, it certainly confirms the importance teams are placing on acquiring elite pass protectors.

While we expected the top three offensive tackle prospects (Ikem Ekwonu, Evan Neal and Charles Cross) to go early in Round 1, the jury was out on when the second tier of offensive tackles would go based on their skills needing a little refinement.

With Trevor Penning and Tyler Smith coming off the board with mid-to-late first-round selections, the league let the football world know that traits matter more than polish when evaluating offensive tackles.

If a tackle prospect displays some athleticism while possessing enough length, balance and body control to stymie pass rushers, teams are willing to roll the dice on upside and potential to solidify the offensive line.

Time will tell if the gambles eventually pay off, but the draft is about taking chances, and teams are more willing to bet on offensive tackles in a league built on the passing game.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports and regularly appears on "Speak For Yourself." He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and is a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast.

